Grand Prairie quilters hold Sit ’n Sew

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Nov. 8 in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church in Stuttgart for their Sit 'n Sew with four members present. The October minutes were read. November Happy Birthday greetings were extended to one member, according to a news release.

A card was read from Arkansas Children's Hospital announcing the Festival of Stars. A toy and donation drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at both the Little Rock and Springdale locations.

"Did you know donated items support Arkansas Children's year-round in clinical care areas across the state, enhancing adaptive plans for children with autism, promoting infant development and fostering health coping strategies?"

Members were reminded of the field trip to Batesville the next day. Plans were finalized for the Christmas party at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the church. Everyone should bring five small things for the Left/Right game, a dish to share for the potluck, along with plans for the fellowship.

Show and Share:

Two members admired another's new pink and purple Minnie Mouse quilt top pieces made up of half-square triangles.

A member brought her table runner made from the Disappearing 4-patch pattern. She also had a Wiggles and Giggles quilt.

A quilter had her blue and green crocheted afghan in progress.

Two quilters brought several bags of fabric samples for the Treasure table. There were many Holiday themes among the pieces. Everyone enjoyed looking through them to find that special one.

After the meeting members had a pizza lunch. The next meeting will be the Christmas party on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. with a potluck. Guests are invited to attend.

Also during the previous meeting, the Thought for the Day was taken from "The Patchwork Quilt" by Carrie A. Hall:

Of all the things a woman's hands have made, The quilt so lightly thrown cross her bed-- The quilt that keeps her loved ones warm-- Is woven of her love and dreams and thread.