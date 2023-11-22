Haas Hall Rogers to move from historic Lane Hotel for location near Interstate 49

Move to occur in summer, according to headmaster, superintendent

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Al Gaspeny

ROGERS -- Haas Hall Academy will move out of its downtown Rogers campus next summer to a building just off Interstate 49.

Students will finish the 2023-24 school year at the former Lane Hotel before making the move, according to an Oct.