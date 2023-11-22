Mallorie Campbell, an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said two brothers were accused of targeting a Dunham's Sports store near Benton Harbor, Mich., and forcing a manager to help disable the store alarm before getting away with 123 handguns.

Jakari Young, police chief in Daytona Beach, Fla., said "this is a horrific incident two days out from a holiday that centers around family" as firefighters found a woman stabbed to death in her apartment, then took her three young children to a hospital where her infant died of an undisclosed cause.

Anna Eshoo, a Democratic representative from California, announced she would not run for reelection in 2024, having served in Congress since 1992.

Marnie Voter, who is related to a Malaga Island descendant, said the Maine island is "sacred to the descendants of those who were evicted over 100 years ago" as the old home of the mixed-race fishing community was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

James Boasberg, a federal judge, said Long Island native Frank Giustino's "behavior ... has been about the worst of any January 6th defendant I've had" as he sentenced Giustino to three months in jail for participating in the Capitol riot.

Kim Rivers, a Florida medical marijuana dispensary CEO who supports a recreational legalization initiative, said she's optimistic the Florida Supreme Court will approve the ballot language, but "the attorney general position is to oppose any citizen ballot initiative."

Owain Llewellyn, North Wales police superintendent, said four teenage boys died in what "appears to have been a tragic accident" as their bodies were recovered from a partially submerged car near Tremadog in Gwynedd, northwest Wales.

Ken Paxton, GOP attorney general of Texas, said in a statement he's "horrified by the dishonesty we uncovered in this investigation" as he claims in a lawsuit that Pfizer and Tris Pharma defrauded the state's Medicaid program by altering quality control tests that led to ineffective ADHD drugs for children.

Helena Hauss, a marine ecologist at the Norwegian Research Center in Bergen, published experimental data in which she used helmet jellyfish to see the effects of sediment on marine life in an effort to plan for effects of deep-sea mining.