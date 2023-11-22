Island thriller: Arkansas survives double-overtime battle with Stanford

NASSAU, Bahamas — The 20th-ranked University of Arkansas men’s basketball team rallied to beat Stanford 77-74 in double overtime Wednesday night in its opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Razorbacks (4-1) advanced to play Memphis in a semifinal game Thursday at 4 p.m. Central inside the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Tramon Mark scored six consecutive points in the second overtime help Arkansas hold off the Cardinal (3-2). Mark, who scored a team-high 25 points in 41 minutes, made a jumper with 1:02 remaining to put the Razorbacks ahead 75-72, then answered a hook shot by Spencer Jones with a layup with 19 seconds left to set the final score.

Stanford missed two three-pointers on its final possession, including a look by Benny Gealer, whose three at the buzzer in the first overtime tied the game 66-66.

After Davonte Davis made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Razorbacks a 66-63 lead, Gealer took an inbound pass near midcourt, turned up the floor and banked a three-pointer with no time remaining.

Gealer appeared to take three, if not four steps without dribble before the heave, but was not called for traveling.

Trevon Brazile hit a corner three-pointer on Arkansas’ first possession of the second overtime to give the Razorbacks a 69-66 lead. It was Arkansas’ first field goal since a three by Mark tied the game at 54-54 with 2:06 left in regulation.

The Razorbacks scored 12 consecutive points at the free-throw line, including all seven in the first overtime period. Arkansas was 26 of 33 at the line to offset a 30.3% shooting effort (23 of 76) from the floor.

Davis made two free throws with 6.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 59-59 after Stanford’s Jared Bynum, a 91% free-throw shooter, missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on the other end. Bynum missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to force the first overtime period.

Mark and Brazile each hit a pair of free throws in the first 75 seconds of the first overtime to give Arkansas a 63-59 lead. It was part of an 8-0 run for the Razorbacks — all at the line — who trailed 59-55 before Mark hit two free throws with 17 seconds remaining in regulation.

Maxime Raynaud’s transition dunk with 28.3 seconds remaining in the first overtime cut Arkansas’ lead to 63-61 and was Stanford’s first basket since the 1:30 mark of the second half.

Brazile hit both free throws with 20.9 seconds remaining in the first overtime to give the Razorbacks a 65-61 lead.

Andrej Stojakovic got an uncontested dunk with 13.5 seconds remaining after a drive to the baseline by Bynum drew the defense away from the rim.

Brazile was double-teamed and lost the inbound pass out of bounds to give the Cardinal possession in the front court with 10.3 seconds left. Spencer Jones’ entry pass to Raynaud was intercepted by Davis, who hit 1 of 2 free throws on the other end.

The Gealer shot forced Arkansas’ first double-overtime game since an 88-80 victory over Auburn at Fayetteville on Jan. 16, 2013.

Stanford guard Spencer Jones led all scorers with 27 points in 42 minutes.

Offense was a struggle for both sides in the first half.

The Razorbacks carried a 22-20 lead into halftime, thanks to mid-range jumpers from freshman guard Layden Blocker and forward Makhi Mitchell in the final 1:31 of the half. Arkansas missed 12 of its previous 14 shots before the sequence.

The Razorbacks shot 8 of 30 (26.7%), 1 of 8 from three-point range and were 3 of 9 on layups prior to halftime. They scored on just 5 of their first 23 possessions.

Stanford, which made 8 of 23 shots in the first half and committed 9 first-half turnovers, flipped the script early in the second half and forced Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman to burn a timeout a little more than three minutes after intermission.

The Cardinal knocked down their first six shots after halftime, including 2 threes, to grab a 34-27 lead. Stanford led by as many as nine points.

In a 22-second span, Arkansas guard Khalif Battle knocked down a left-wing three, Blocker came up with a steal and Brazile tip-dunked a missed layup by Battle to trim the deficit to 40-36.

Later with 12:16 remaining, Brazile made a pair of free throws following a Flagrant 1 foul against Cardinal guard Michael Jones.

Arkansas forward Chandler Lawson tied the game at 42-42 two seconds later with a layup.

Stanford opened up a 48-42 lead on back-to-back threes by Spencer Jones with 9:41 to play. But Arkansas regained the lead 49-48 after a 7-0 run that included a Davis three-pointer and two free throws from Mark with 6:57 to go.

The Razorbacks’ length bothered Stanford. Arkansas won the rebounding battle 52-46, had 21 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second-chance points, blocked 5 shots and had 9 steals. The Razorbacks scored 12 points off 19 Cardinal turnovers.

Memphis (4-0) defeated Michigan 71-67 on Wednesday. The Tigers played their first game of the season with Coach Penny Hardaway, who served a three-game suspension.

Thursday’s game will be the first Arkansas-Memphis meeting since Jan. 2, 2003. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 11-10.