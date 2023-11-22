Judge denies motion to dismiss Rogers case against doctor accused of raping woman

Karren rules search was valid, memory card evidence of crimes

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Tracy Neal

Rikhav Vasanwala

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors can proceed with the rape case against a Rogers doctor after Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren found a memory card seized by police didn't contain attorney client work product.

