Judge rules Arkansas County modified noise ordinance unfair to data-mining company

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Arkansas County officials in a cryptocurrency mining lawsuit to prevent the county from enforcing a noise ordinance against a company building a crypto mining operation there.
Last
Arkansas County noise ordinance ruled discriminatory
Today at 3:31 a.m.
A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Arkansas County officials in a cryptocurrency mining lawsuit to prevent the county from enforcing a noise ordinance against a company building a crypto mining operation there.
Last