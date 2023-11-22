Mannings helped Cutcliffe’s career

Former Ole Miss and Duke football coach David Cutcliffe was the featured guest at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday at the downtown DoubleTree Hotel.

A native of Birmingham, Ala., Cutcliffe began coaching high school football in Alabama in the 1970, before transitioning to the college game in the early 1980s. He was head coach at Ole Miss from 1998-2004 and at Duke from 2008-2021.

In a career that spanned decades, Cutcliffe became known for developing quarterbacks and worked with Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Tee Martin, Heath Shuler and Daniel Jones, among others.

Having coached both of the Manning brothers -- Peyton as an assistant at Tennessee and Eli at Ole Miss -- Cutcliffe said he developed a close relationship with the entire Manning family. He detailed his relationship with the brothers' father and former Ole Miss great Archie Manning.

"I will say this about Archie Manning: He was the best quarterback dad that I had ever been involved with or ever will be," Cutcliffe said. "He respected the fact that they were being coached by me and he didn't need to interfere with that relationship. He knew that I had their trust."

After Peyton Manning moved onto the NFL, Cutcliffe helped guide Tee Martin and the 1998 Tennessee Volunteers to a national championship. Following that season, Cutcliffe was offered the head coaching position at Ole Miss.

When Eli Manning had to make a college decision, he decided to join Cutcliffe at Ole Miss. A massive recruit for Cutcliffe to land, he admitted that the recruiting pitch was made much easier by the fact that the Manning family was an Ole Miss family.

"I called Eli and I said, 'Eli, all bets are off. You're coming to Ole Miss and I don't want to hear anything else about it, and your mama and daddy both agree 1000% with me,' " Cutcliffe said with a laugh. "Fastest recruiting job I've ever done. It was a great start."

While the Ole Miss connection definitely helped Cutcliffe land Eli, he said he feels a sense of pride that Archie Manning and his wife believed in him enough to guide two of their sons.

"The thing in coaching I may be most proud of is that he trusted Peyton with me and after that test run, he trusted the next one [Eli] with me," Cutcliffe said. "You can't get a better compliment."

Cutcliffe was eventually fired from Ole Miss following the 2004 season, his only losing year in Oxford. He planned to join Charlie Weiss and his staff at Notre Dame the next season, but was unable to due to serious health problems that forced him out of football for a year.

Once he was able to return, he again landed as an assistant at Tennessee for a couple seasons before taking over the program at Duke following the 2007 season. At that time, the Duke football program was in shambles.

"They had won 10 games in the previous eight years," Cutcliffe said. "I think it was 21 [wins] in the previous 15 [years]. I gave our coaches travel gear that said 'Duke Football.' Everywhere we went, we got asked, 'Duke plays football?' We try to."

While Duke has mostly been known as a basketball school, Cutcliffe was able to bring respectability back to the football program. In 2013, Duke had one of its best seasons, winning 10 games for the first time in decades.

Cutcliffe and Duke mutually decided to part ways following the 2021 season. He now works as a special assistant to the commissioner for football relations in the SEC. With coaching in his rearview mirror, Cutcliffe shared his thoughts on the rapidly-changing landscape of college football.

"Where does winning at all costs stop?" he said. "When can we get back to teaching values to young people? I'm looking at every avenue out of the courtroom that maybe we can slow it down. Slowing it down is better than doing nothing. There is not an unlimited amount of money."