Walmart stations aim

for speedier shipping

Walmart is creating 40 post office-like "parcel stations" at its delivery hubs to help employees get online orders to customers' homes faster and more efficiently.

The Bentonville-based retailer said in a news release Tuesday that some of these stations are already in place in time for the busy Christmas shopping season, with the rest scheduled to open by the end of December. Walmart said it plans to add more locations next year.

Home delivery is customers' preferred online fulfillment option, said Jennifer McKeehan, senior vice president of transportation and delivery for Walmart U.S.

McKeehan said moving more online orders through parcel stations benefits customers, employees and the business.

"For customers, parcel stations give them more time to place online orders on a greater assortment of merchandise for next-day delivery," she said. "For associates, we're making it easier and more efficient to distribute online orders from stores."

"Collectively, the entire process builds density to lower the cost of delivery, which we can reinvest back into the customer experience," McKeehan said.

-- Serenah McKay

IRS delays reporting

rules for pay-app use

WASHINGTON -- Users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps will get a tax reprieve this year. The IRS announced Tuesday it will delay implementing new reporting requirements that were to take effect for the upcoming tax filing season.

Originally, app users who made $600 or more selling goods and services would have been required to report those transactions to the IRS, a new threshold required by the American Rescue Plan passed in March 2021.

Instead, payment apps and online marketplaces will send out separate tax forms -- called 1099-K documents -- for taxpayers who receive over $20,000 and make over 200 transactions selling goods or services.

For 2024, the basic reporting threshold will be increased from $600 to $5,000, the IRS said.

IRS officials say one reason for the delay is taxpayer confusion over what sorts of transaction are reportable. Peer-to-peer transactions, such as selling a couch or car, sending rent to a roommate, and buying concert tickets would not be reportable.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index flat

with finish of 873.31

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 873.31, up 0.39 points, or 0.04%.

"Stocks slid on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve suggested keeping their restrictive stance on rates as long as inflation remains stubbornly high," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.