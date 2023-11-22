FOOTBALL

Steelers fire OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers fired embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday, two-plus years into a tenure in which the team struggled to generate points and yards with regularity. Coach Mike Tomlin announced the move two days after the Steelers managed 10 points in a dismal loss to Cleveland, saying in a statement that he appreciated Canada's "hard work and dedication." The Steelers (6-4) have remained in playoff contention in spite of an offense that ranks 28th in yards and points. Frustration outside the organization has been mounting for months. Fans chanted "Fire Canada" during a win over Cleveland on Sept. 18, a refrain that became ubiquitous throughout the region and meme-worthy on social media. While Tomlin defended Canada for weeks, frustration inside the locker room may have reached a breaking point after the Steelers were held to 249 yards -- including just 106 passing -- against the Browns. Running back Najee Harris said in the aftermath that he was getting "tired of this (stuff)" with wide receiver Diontae Johnson saying simply "you saw the game" when asked what might be wrong.

Andrews has surgery

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had surgery on his injured ankle Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the operation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the procedure. Andrews was injured in last Thursday's 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach John Harbaugh said after that game Andrews would probably miss the rest of the season, although he expressed cautious optimism Monday that Andrews might be able to return at some point. Harbaugh said Monday that Andrews would be involved with Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C., in the next few days.

Colts waive Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts waived three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard after he complained publicly about decreased playing time this season as the Colts prepare to face Tampa Bay following a bye week. "Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms," Leonard wrote in part on his social media account as the news broke. Leonard joined left guard Quenton Nelson as the first rookie teammates to be selected first-team All-Pros since Hall of Famers Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers with the Chicago Bears in 1965. Leonard made three All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons.

BASEBALL

Padres hire Shildt

The San Diego Padres have given Mike Shildt another chance to manage in the big leagues, just two years after his run with St. Louis ended abruptly despite him leading the Cardinals to three straight playoff appearances and winning the 2019 National League Manager of the Year Award. Shildt signed a two-year contract Tuesday to replace Bob Melvin, who was hired away by his hometown San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. "I'm really grateful for a second act," Shildt said at a Petco Park news conference. "Not everybody gets it. You take for granted there are only 30 of these jobs. I promise you I won't take this one for granted." Shildt has been a senior advisor to the major league staff and player development department with the Padres since 2022. His familiarity with the team's top minor league prospects could be a bonus in guiding a big league roster led by stars Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Shildt filled in as third base coach early in the 2023 season after Matt Williams had colon cancer surgery. Shildt is San Diego's third manager in four seasons and the fifth full-time manager under General Manager A.J. Preller since midway through the 2015 season.

1984 MVP dies

Three-time All-Star relief pitcher Willie Hernandez, who won the 1984 American League Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards for the World Series champion Detroit Tigers, has died. He was 69. Tigers spokesman Chad Crunk said Tuesday that Hernandez died in Florida and the team confirmed his death with his family. No cause was announced. The left-handed Hernandez had a 13-year career but is mostly known for his role as the closer on one of the most dominant teams in the past 40 years. The 1984 Tigers, led by Alan Trammell, Lou Whitaker and Jack Morris, opened 35-5 and cruised to the AL East title with a 104-58 mark before sweeping Kansas City in the AL Championship Series and beating San Diego in a five-games World Series. Hernandez had a 9-3 record and 32 saves in 33 chances in 1984, with a 1.92 ERA over 80 games and 140 1/3 innings. He is among just 11 pitchers to win the Cy Young and MVP in the same year, edging Kansas City's Dan Quisenberry for the Cy Young in 1984 and Minnesota's Kent Hrbek for the MVP.

White Sox sign DeJong

Veteran shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. DeJong, 30, played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 until he was traded to Toronto last Aug. 1. He was released by the Blue Jays on Aug. 21 and signed two days later with San Francisco. An All-Star in 2019 when he batted .233 with 30 homers and 78 RBI, DeJong hit .226 with 14 homers and 37 RBI this year in the final season of a $26 million, six-year contract. He has a .229 career average with 116 homers and 344 RBI.