Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 22, 1923

With 500 delegates present form all parts of the state, the negro organization of the Arkansas Baptist Young Peoples's Union began its eighth annual convention at the First Baptist Church, Seventh and Gaines streets, yesterday morning. Dr. J. P. Robinson is pastor of the church, which is entertaining the delegates.

50 years ago

Nov. 22, 1973

The Downtown Area Shuttle Hop 10-cent bus ride between the Capitol and downtown Little Rock -- Little Rock Unlimited Progress' "DASH of convenience" for Christmas shoppers -- did not have many riders during its first three days of operation, a Little Rock UP spokesman said Wednesday. ... The spokesman attributed the poor ridership to publicity problems, but said it was not discouraging, because the bus service wasn't a money-making project. ... He said that if only 40 persons a day ride the bus, it would serve its purpose of providing service to more than 7,000 persons who work at the offices and firms along DASH's route between the Capitol Mall and Fourth and Main Streets.

25 years ago

Nov. 22, 1998

The Arkansas Department of Human Services' County Operations Division was recognized Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its accuracy and efficiency in processing food stamp applications. This year's award, which included a check for $2,778,000, is the fourth consecutive one of its kind given to the division. It brings the four-year monetary reward for the agency to $8.1 million. To qualify, the division's 1,800 employees had to maintain an accuracy rate of more than 95 percent in processing food stamp applications over the past year. The dollar amount of the award is determined by the percentage by which the agency exceeds that accuracy rate. Arkansas' accuracy rate was 97.7 percent.

10 years ago

Nov. 22, 2013

Officials from the Little Rock Zoo and the city went to great lengths last year to make Suhana, a 5-year-old female, and Liku, a 9-year-old male, comfortable together, hoping that the two Malayan tigers would take a liking to each other. The matchmaking paid off. The zoo announced Thursday that four Malayan tiger cubs were born there earlier this month.