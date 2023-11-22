OTHERS SAY: Hospitals as cover

The usual suspects are rebuking Israel for "attacks" on hospitals in Gaza. Yet they speak nary a word about a terrorist organization that purposely encourages civilian deaths to create a propaganda tool designed to advance its efforts to eradicate the Jewish state.

On Sunday, a handful of UN agencies, along with the World Health Organization, demanded "urgent international action to end the ongoing attacks on hospitals in Gaza." These concerns are meaningless when they ignore that Hamas intentionally endangers hospital patients in Gaza by turning medical centers into de facto military installations.

U.S. intelligence information has confirmed this.

And let's not forget that while UN groups and the WHO lecture Israel on hospitals and civilian deaths, they remain oddly silent about Hamas kidnapping dozens of innocent Israelis as part of its terror campaign. This is not the act of an organization that respects international norms.