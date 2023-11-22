Packers vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions for Week 12: Feast on These Bets on Thanksgiving

Packers vs. Lions Anytime Touchdown Prop Predictions

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has four touchdowns this season. Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

Best Anytime TD Bet: Sam LaPorta +110

Best Anytime TD Bet: Christian Watson +163

Best Anytime TD Bet: Romeo Doubs +225

Best Anytime TD Bet: LOTTO: Tyler Kroft +450

These rivals met back in Week 4 and David Montgomery scored three touchdowns. The only thing preventing me from banking on him and teammate Jahmyr Gibbs to hit paydirt is their odds. -188 for Montgomery and -125 for Gibbs is sub-optimal for a return on investment.

Instead, Im eyeing up Detroits rookie tight end to catch a TD. The Packers gave up two scores to opposing tight ends in their last four games and Same LaPortas seven targets inside the red-zone ranks second for the Lions.

Only two wide receivers, Tyreek Hill (9) and Courtland Sutton (8). have more touchdowns this year than Romeo Doubs (7). The Packers second-year playmaker leads the league in end-zone targets with 13 and teammate Christian Watson isnt too far behind with 11 (ranks 5th in NFL). Banking on one or both to score on Thanksgiving is simply a matter of using the law of averages to your advantage. And when you combine that with the fact the Lions defense has allowed 12 TDs to wide receivers (tied for 2nd most), this should be a TD, turkey day feast for one if not both of the Green Bay playmakers.

Throwing in one lotto pick for Tyler Kroft to score. Luke Musgrave isnt playing and Krofts odds of +450 can seriously boost your profits this weekend.

