Packers vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions for Week 12: Feast on These Bets on Thanksgiving

Just like turkey and stuffing, the Lions are a staple on Thanksgiving. Were used to seeing Detroit and Green Bay match-up twice a year as NFC North division rivals but these two squads havent met on Thanksgiving since 2013. The Lions and Packers have met a total of 30 times on Thanksgiving and Detroit is 21-8-1 in those games. For the Packers and Lions betting preview and best bet prediction, check out Craig Ellenports article.
As for this article, lets dive into some player props for this holiday matchup!
Packers vs. Lions Anytime Touchdown Prop Predictions
Best Anytime TD Bet: Sam LaPorta +110
Best Anytime TD Bet: Christian Watson +163
Best Anytime TD Bet: Romeo Doubs +225
Best Anytime TD Bet: LOTTO: Tyler Kroft +450
These rivals met back in Week 4 and David Montgomery scored three touchdowns. The only thing preventing me from banking on him and teammate Jahmyr Gibbs to hit paydirt is their odds. -188 for Montgomery and -125 for Gibbs is sub-optimal for a return on investment.
Instead, Im eyeing up Detroits rookie tight end to catch a TD. The Packers gave up two scores to opposing tight ends in their last four games and Same LaPortas seven targets inside the red-zone ranks second for the Lions.
Only two wide receivers, Tyreek Hill (9) and Courtland Sutton (8). have more touchdowns this year than Romeo Doubs (7). The Packers second-year playmaker leads the league in end-zone targets with 13 and teammate Christian Watson isnt too far behind with 11 (ranks 5th in NFL). Banking on one or both to score on Thanksgiving is simply a matter of using the law of averages to your advantage. And when you combine that with the fact the Lions defense has allowed 12 TDs to wide receivers (tied for 2nd most), this should be a TD, turkey day feast for one if not both of the Green Bay playmakers.
Throwing in one lotto pick for Tyler Kroft to score. Luke Musgrave isnt playing and Krofts odds of +450 can seriously boost your profits this weekend.
Packers vs. Lions Rushing Yards Prop Predictions
Best Rushing Yards Bet: David Montgomery Over 67.5 (-118)
Montgomery has gone over this total five times in seven games, including a 121 yard performance against this same Packers defense earlier in the year. Green Bay has allowed the seventh most rushing yards this season and six different running backs have clipped them for more than 67 yards.
Packers vs. Lions Passing Prop Predictions
Best Passing Yards Bet: Jordan Love Over 1.5 +120
If Im banking on Doubs and Watson or possible Kroft to score, might as well double dip on with the player actually passing them the ball. Detroits allowed 16 passing touchdowns (7th most) and Love has thrown two scores in each of his last two outings. Look for that streak to continue for the third consecutive week.
