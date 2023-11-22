Players pleased for Pitt

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas players said the announcement by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek of Coach Sam Pittman's return in 2024 touched off a celebratory scene after last Saturday's 44-20 win over Florida International.

"The team loves Coach Pittman, so whenever Coach Yurachek announced that he was coming back, the whole team was just ecstatic and excited," junior tailback Dominique Johnson said. "There was a whole bunch of emotion going on in that locker room after the game.

"After the win, everybody was just excited to hear that he was coming back because we love playing for him, and I know he loves to coach us. Everybody is willing to do anything for him."

Said safety Hudson Clark, "The locker room was obviously excited. We were chanting out, having fun in there. I think we are all excited he is coming back. I think it's good for this program."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said Johnson's response "hit it right on the head," and defensive tackle Cam Ball said he loved it.

"If it wasn't for Coach Pittman, I wouldn't be here," Ball added. "So him coming back, it just brightened my day after that win."

Dom's run

Dominique Johnson had a season-high 62 rushing yards last Saturday against Florida International, half of them on his 31-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-2 snap in the second quarter.

"It felt great, just to be able to get back in the game and get some carries and being able to finally get going late in the season," Johnson said. "It felt good to score, even though it was a busted play. It felt good."

Johnson, who has come back from two knee surgeries, was the starter for the second half of 2021, when he rushed for 575 yards and 7 touchdowns and led the team with 5.9 yards per carry.

The 6-1, 252-pounder from Crowley, Texas, had been behind Raheim Sanders, Rashod Dubinion and AJ Green most of the season in the deep Arkansas running back room.

Injury report

Arkansas has listed tailbacks Raheim Sanders (shoulder) and Rashod Dubinion (knee) and defensive end Jashaud Stewart as out for Saturday's regular-season finale against Missouri.

Cornerback Jaylon Braxton (shoulder) and Patrick Kutas (ankle) have practiced to some degree this week and are questionable.

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz gave his weekly injury report Monday and listed cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, linebackers Ty'Ron Hopper and Chuck Hicks, tight end Brett Norfleet and offensive lineman Javon Foster as being questionable for the game.

"In a short week, going into Week 12, we're going to have our challenges to get those guys back," Drinkwitz said.

Quarterback Brady Cook, tailback Cody Schrader, receiver Luther Burden and defensive lineman Realus George, who all played in last week's 33-31 win over Florida, are probable after being nicked up.

Decisions on pause

Seniors KJ Jefferson and Hudson Clark said Tuesday night they would wait until the conclusion of the season before they announce whether they plan to take their plus-one season at Arkansas or otherwise.

"I'm just focused on Missouri, and after that I'll make my decision," said Jefferson, a third-year starter and the program's second three-year captain.

"Not really," Clark said when asked if he'd given it much thought. "I was going to save that thinking for after the season. Just going to focus on Missouri."

The Razorbacks have up to 18 seniors who are eligible to take the bonus season based on being in the program during the covid-19 season of 2020.

Weather report

Thanksgiving Day projects as the best weather day of the week in Northwest Arkansas with a high temperature of 60 degrees with virtually no chance for rain. On game day Friday, the forecast is for a high of 54 degrees with winds out of the northeast at about 7 mph and a 15% chance for rain, according to weather.com.

Asa ahead

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a 2024 presidential candidate, will be in attendance at Friday's game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium his office announced Tuesday.

Forever man

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has broken nearly every major career school record in his third season as the primary starter, including records for touchdown passes (67) and passing yards (7,909) that he took sole possession of last week.

Jefferson can become the Razorbacks' first 8,000-yard passer with 91 yards Friday.

One record that looks out of reach is pass attempts, as Jefferson's 960 is 63 shy of Clint Stoerner's record of 1,023. Jefferson is in third place in that category, with Brandon Allen in second (1,016).

"I mean KJ Jefferson always plays really well against us," Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I feel like we've played that guy forever.

"He's very talented and I think he's the all-time leading passer for Arkansas and they've had some tremendous quarterbacks there in the past."

Awards season

Missouri a couple of players reach the late stages of national awards consideration.

Tailback Cody Schrader, the SEC's leading rusher with 1,272 yards, was named Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which has been given to the nation's top running back since 1990. Last week Schrader was announced as one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which has been presented since 2010 to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hooper was named Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, which has been given since 1985 to the top linebacker in college football.

Chart climber

Arkansas kicker Cam Little surpassed Razorback great Kendall Trainor and tied Steve Little for third place in career field goals for the Razorbacks with his 3-for-5 performance against Florida International last Saturday.

Little enters the season-finale with 53 made field goals, behind school record-holder Zach Hocker (61) and Todd Wright (60). Hocker went 61 for 79 (.772) between 2010-13 and Wright was 60 for 79 (.759) between 1989-92.