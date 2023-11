North Little Rock police on Wednesday evening identified the man fatally shot shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Officers arriving around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of West 35th Street located Jason Smith, 43, of North Little Rock shot inside a residence, a news release states.

Smith died of his wounds at an area hospital, the release states.

The Wednesday release did not include any suspect information in the ongoing investigation.