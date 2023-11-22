Purdue pulls away late, tops Tennessee

HONOLULU -- Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points, Zach Edey had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds and No. 2 Purdue escaped with a 71-67 win over No. 7 Tennessee in the Maui Invitational semifinals Tuesday.

The Boilermakers (5-0) separated in the final minutes with a game-closing 10-6 run to deny the Volunteers (4-1).

The teams were whistled for a combined 52 personal fouls and Tennessee coach Rick Barnes drew a technical foul in the first half. Subsequently, there were 78 free throws attempted; Purdue shot 29 of 48 from the line, while Tennessee went 21 of 30.

Loyer shot 7 of 18 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Edey made 7 of 10 field goals, but missed his first six free throws and finished 9 of 17.

The Boilermakers shot 19 of 54 from the field (35.2%), while the Volunteers were 19 of 57 (33.3%).

After he scored 13 points in the first half to help give the Volunteers a 31-30 halftime lead, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht was held to just three points after the break. Jordan Gainey scored all of his 15 points in the second half.

Purdue held a 44-31 rebounding advantage.

Tennessee, which was picked by SEC media to win the league, was seeking its second premier regular-season tournament title in as many years. It defeated Kansas for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship last season. The Volunteers had won their previous five games against AP top-five teams over the past two seasons.

In other games involving men's top 25 teams, sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 22 points and No. 9 Duke beat La Salle 95-66 at Durham, N.C. Kyle Filipowski added 17 points, reserve Sean Stewart scored 16 and Mark Mitchell had 12 for Duke (4-1), which won for the third time in eight nights. Anwar Gil scored 17 points and Jhamir Brickus had 13 points for La Salle (4-1), which was off to a 4-0 start for the first time in nine years. The Explorers shot 41.4% from the field in their first road game of the season. La Salle's Fran Dunphy, in his 32nd season as a Division I head coach, was bidding for his 600th coaching victory. He has a career record of 599-345 with stints at Penn, Temple and La Salle. ... Nolan Hickman scored 12 of his team-high 19 points after halftime and Graham Ike and Anton Watson posted double-doubles to lead No. 11 Gonzaga (3-1) over Syracuse 76-57 in a losers bracket game at the Maui Invitational. Also for the Bulldogs, Graham Ike had 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Anton Watson finished with 12 points and 13 boards. Judah Mantz had 22 points and JJ Starling 15 for Syracuse (3-2). ... Jalen Warley scored 19 points, Jamir Watkins had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State beat No. 19 Colorado 77-71 in overtime in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam at Daytona Beach, Fla. Florida State (4-1) extended its NCAA record to 14 consecutive overtime victories. Cody Williams led Colorado (4-1) with 17 points and KJ Simpson had 15 points and nine rebounds. ... Terrence Edwards scored 24 points, T.J. Bickerstaff added 19 points and No. 22 James Madison (5-0) beat Southern Illinois (3-1) 82-76 to advance to the title game at the Cancun Challenge. Julien Wooden and Noah Freidel each had 10 points for James Madison. Xavier Johnson had a career-high 38 points for Southern Illinois. Johnson finished 11 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 9 from three-point range, and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for Southern Illinois (3-1).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 17 NOTRE DAME 113, CHICAGO STATE 35

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points to lead five in double-figure scoring as No. 17 Notre Dame (4-1) routed Chicago State (0-6).

Freshman Cassandre Prosper scored 19 points and freshman Emma Risch had 16. Natalija Marshall added a career-high 20 points for Notre Dame, and KK Bransford chipped in 10 points.