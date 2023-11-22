Seattle Amazon workers allege sex discrimination

Three current Amazon employees say the company has created sexist pay practices and retaliated against them for complaining of gender-based discrimination, according to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed Monday in Seattle.

Caroline Wilmuth, Katherine Schomer and Erin Combs -- who were all part of Amazon's Worldwide Communications team -- said they were paid far less than their male colleagues, including, in at least one case, men they supervised.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, Combs said there's a "myriad of major and minor examples" of systematic gender discrimination in pay at Amazon -- and she's heard complaints from across the company.

"The way that I and my female peers are spoken to, the opportunities that we collectively are given, the visibility and access to leaders that the women have is markedly different than that of our male peers," said Combs, who has worked at Amazon since 2020 as a brand and marketing strategist.

After repeatedly raising concerns with managers and Amazon's human resources department, all three women said the company stripped them of their responsibilities and leadership roles. The three still work at Amazon but say they faced retaliation, including monitoring their performance in a way that makes Schomer feel "threatened."

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said the company believes "these claims are false and will demonstrate that through the legal process."

Amazon says it does not tolerate discrimination and investigates all reported incidents. Globally, women in Amazon's workforce earned 99.6 cents for every dollar that men earned performing the same jobs in 2022, Amazon said.

Amazon's salary structure for its corporate workforce slots employees into levels on a scale that runs from 4 to 12. The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed by Cassandra Lenning from the New York-based firm Outten & Golden, seeks to represent all women who worked for Amazon in the past three years who were in job levels 4 through 8.

In the lawsuit, Wilmuth accused Amazon of misclassifying her into a lower-paying job category that "was not reflective of the role she performed."

Wilmuth, who joined Amazon's communications team in 2017 and later formed a research group to analyze Amazon's reputation internally and externally, was the only person on her team with a doctoral degree who was classified in a lower compensation code, she alleged. Her pay was far lower than two male colleagues who reported to her, according to the lawsuit. One of those colleagues was paid $190,000 more than Wilmuth.

A male colleague who ran a similar-sized team and reported to the same manager as Wilmuth was classified as a level 8 while Wilmuth was a level 7. She was promised a promotion that never materialized.

Schomer, who started at Amazon in 2019 and helped Wilmuth's team with "sensitive exploratory projects" about employee safety and data privacy, said Amazon underpaid her on two separate teams. In one instance, she made less money as a level 7 than a male colleague who was slotted as a level 6. In another, a male co-worker who was slotted as the same rank and performing the same work on the same team made 150% of Schomer's salary, according to the lawsuit.

"There is a sense that your compensation is a reflection of your worth to the company," Combs said. "To be successful by all other measures and then discover that you're being paid less or your work is being taken away, there's just a real sense of injustice."

Amazon has faced criticism for its pay structure in the past.

In 2021, current and former Amazon employees filed five discrimination lawsuits against Amazon, alleging the company fosters a culture in which they were sexually harassed, paid less than male peers, referred to with racial slurs and retaliated against. Charlotte Newman, a Black woman who worked for Amazon Web Services, filed a federal suit against the company in Washington, D.C., that same year alleging Amazon paid her less than similarly qualified white peers.

The three women said they had raised concerns over the last year and a half with their manager, their bosses' bosses and the human resources department -- but the company took no action. Instead, the women said they faced retaliation, including lost job responsibilities, leadership roles and promotion opportunities.

When Wilmuth told her boss about the allegations, her manager responded that she "used to cry almost every day ... because of how she was treated." But, Wilmuth's manager continued, "that is just the way Amazon is."