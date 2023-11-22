Speaker meets Trump at estate Court upholds protest ruling

Speaker meets

Trump at estate

The New York Times

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Mike Johnson Monday night visited former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to a person familiar with the meeting, making his first pilgrimage to see the Republican presidential front-runner since his surprise elevation to the top post in the House last month.

The visit to Trump's Florida home came as the inexperienced speaker teamed with Democrats last week to pass legislation to avert a government shutdown. The person confirmed the private meeting on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.

Since Trump's election in 2016, Republican congressional leaders have had to cultivate some kind of working relationship with him. But Johnson, who defended the former president in two Senate impeachment trials and played a lead role in trying to help him invalidate the 2020 election results, is positioning himself as the first speaker to be in complete lock step with the former president.

Last week, Johnson officially endorsed Trump.

"I endorsed him wholeheartedly for reelection in 2020, and traveled with his team as a campaign surrogate to help ensure his victory," Johnson said in a statement to The New York Times. "I have fully endorsed him once again."

The endorsement came in response to a report by the Times that in 2015, Johnson had posted on social media saying that Trump was unfit to serve and could be a danger as president.

"The thing about Donald Trump is that he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House," Johnson wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook Aug. 7, 2015. "I am afraid he would break more things than he fixes. He is a hot head by nature, and that is a dangerous trait to have in a Commander in Chief."

A spokesperson for Johnson did not provide additional information about the meeting.

Court upholds

protest ruling

The Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D.-- A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's 2021 decision dismissing a lawsuit filed by protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline, who alleged law enforcement officers used excessive force during a clash in 2016.

Nine protesters filed the lawsuit in 2016. They alleged civil and constitutional rights violations in officers' use of tear gas, rubber bullets, shotgun bean bags and water in below-freezing temperatures during the clash Nov. 20, 2016, at a blocked highway bridge. Lead plaintiff and Navajo Nation member Vanessa Dundon said she sustained an eye injury.

The lawsuit's defendants included the Morton and Stutsman county sheriffs, the Mandan police chief and 100 unidentified officers. In 2021, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor granted the officers' request to dismiss the case. The protesters appealed in 2022. The appeals court decision affirming Traynor's ruling came Nov. 3.

The defendants' attorney, Randall Bakke, told The Bismarck Tribune that "Morton County and the other defendants are pleased with the 8th Circuit appellate court's decision to uphold the North Dakota federal district court's dismissal of all the plaintiffs' claims against them."

The protesters' attorney, Rachel Lederman, told the newspaper: "It is disappointing to see the federal courts readily absolve law enforcement who brutally pummeled nonviolent, peaceful people with freezing high pressure water and dangerous, maiming munitions for hours on end."

Similar lawsuits continue to play out, including cases filed by three protesters who say they were injured because of officers' actions, and by two photographers who allege officers used excessive force and violated their constitutional rights while they were covering the protest.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently released a draft environmental review of the oil pipeline, part of a lengthy process expected to result in late 2024 with a decision as to the line's controversial Missouri River crossing near the Standing Rock Reservation.

The pipeline has been operating since 2017. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe opposes the pipeline as a risk to its drinking water supply due to the potential of a spill.