



BASKETBALL

Arkansas women add Georgia guard

Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors added another member in the 2024 class with the signing of guard Jada Bates on Tuesday.

Bates, 6-3, of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, committed to the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Miami, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Alabama-Birmingham, Clemson and St John's.

She made an official visit to Fayetteville on Oct. 20-22. Bates was named to the South AAAAAAA All-State team as a junior. She scored 22 points in a 64-47 victory that advanced McEachern to the 7A semifinals in Georgia last season.

She signed with the Razorbacks during the early signing period of Nov. 8-15, but she wanted to wait to announce her signing until Tuesday.

Bates joins guard Phoenix Stotijn, 5-9, of Haarlem, Netherlands, in the Razorbacks' 2024 class.

-- Richard Davenport

Scott earns SEC honor

Arkansas' Taliah Scott was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

Scott averaged 24.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in last week'sthree games. She has led the Hogs in scoring in all five games thus far, while shooting 48.3% from the field (43 of 89).

Through five games, Scott leads the SEC in scoring, field goals made, field goals attempted, free throws made and minutes per game. Her scoring average is eighth in the country.

WBU women earn road victory

Twin sisters Charmen and Carmen Taylor led the Williams Baptist College women to a 90-76 victory over Crowley's Ridge College on Tuesday in Paragould.

Charmen Taylor led Williams Baptist (5-1) with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor, to go with 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Carmen Taylor added 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting with eight rebounds. The Eagles shot 45% from the floor as a team, scored 56 points in the lane and outrebouunded the Pioneers 62-36.

Ansley Dawson led Crowley's Ridge (4-3) with 14 points off the bench, while Travia Woodruff scored 12 and Hunter Gibson had 11.

FOOTBALL

3 in-state players nominated for Harlon Hill Trophy

Harding University defensive lineman Nathaniel Wallace, Henderson State University quarterback Andrew Edwards and Ouachita Baptist University running back Kendel Givens were among the 38 players nominated Tuesday for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division II player of the year.

The sports information directors at all Division II schools that play football nominate and vote on the award. The nominees will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four regions will advance to the national balloting. Regional voting ends Monday.

The winner of the award will be announced Dec. 15 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 12.

CROSS COUNTRY

Thorvaldson claims region award

Arkansas sophomore Sydney Thorvaldson was named the women's cross country runner of the year for the NCAA South Central Region on Tuesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association

Thorvaldson's season included an individual victory at Agri Park in Fayetteville during the South Central Region meet after placing sixth in the SEC Championships. She placed 11th in the NCAA Championships to earn her first cross country All-America honor.

Scoring 10 points in the team adjusted scoring for the national championship meet, Thorvaldson led Arkansas to a ninth-place team finish.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services



