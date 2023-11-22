Thanksgiving note

Editor, The Commercial:

Thanksgiving is a time to join with family and friends while giving thanks for the blessings that we enjoy every day. I am thankful for my loving family and appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the mayor of our great city, Pine Bluff.

I love Thanksgiving because, at its core, it is about being thankful for what we have, and for sharing with our family, friends and our community.

While we, as a city and as a state, face many challenges, we have so many reasons to be thankful. We can be thankful for the people we love that bring us joy and those who influenced our lives that are no longer with us. We can be thankful for our community and for the individuals who work hard to make our city a nicer place to live and work.

I, personally, am thankful for the many attributes that make our city special; The Arts & Science Center, Lake Saracen, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and our rich history immersed in tradition.

It has been my honor to lead this community as your mayor. I am sincerely thankful to work with a remarkable team of people who have committed to making this city a beautiful place.

This year, as we enter the holiday season, I encourage you to take time to reflect on that which is most important and to count your many blessings.

Happy Thanksgiving to all in the city of Pine Bluff!

Mayor Shirley Washington,

Pine Bluff