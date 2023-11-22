Three killed, three hurt on roads in state

Three people were killed and three more injured in three crashes on Arkansas roads Monday evening and Tuesday, according to preliminary crash reports.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Phyllis Thompson, 93, of Cherokee Village was fatally injured in a crash on U.S. 167 in Ash Flat, according to a report by Ash Flat police.

Thompson was a passenger in a northbound 2015 Lincoln MKC that was attempting to turn left onto U.S. 412 when it was struck by a southbound 1999 Dodge Ram.

The Lincoln's driver, Mark Thompson, 67, of Cherokee Village, and Matthew Belton, 30 of Evening Shade, who was driving the Dodge, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At 6:09 p.m. Monday, Gregory Dana, 66, of Fayetteville was killed when he was hit by a 2020 Ford Expedition headed west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near South Hollywood Avenue, according to a report by Fayetteville police.

Another pedestrian, Emily Waterman, 26, of Fayetteville, was injured when she ran out and attempted to stop Dana, the report says.

Police reported that the road was wet and it was raining at the time of both crashes on Monday.

At 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Billy Prewitt, 87, of Bald Knob was killed in a crash on U.S. 167 in rural White County, according to a state police report.

Prewitt was headed north in a 2014 Buick when the vehicle left the road, crashed into a culvert, then came to a stop in a roadside ditch, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.