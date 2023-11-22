Trafford pursuing JP seat in District 4

Win Trafford, a local businessman and former Pine Bluff City Council member, announced his candidacy for Justice of the Peace in District 4 on the Jefferson County Quorum Court.

Trafford said in a press releases he was "humbled" to announce that he filed to run for the position.

"I have not taken this decision lightly, and I assure you it is just the beginning of something larger," Trafford said. "Our residents deserve to have someone with a voice of reason represent them with a positive voice and respect for everyone."

Trafford pointed to his experience as a key to his run for office.

"From different appointed commissions and elected positions, I have always considered it an honor to serve and represent everyone with utmost respect. While I might agree or disagree with different opinions, ideas or ideals, I always read everything and consider what is best for everyone.

"I would be honored to serve you again in an elected capacity, as I have the private and public experience which I will continue to bring to the table and use to help make the future brighter for all of us," Trafford said.

Trafford said he loves the county and all its residents.

"We are strong, and can do so much good together. A rising tide floats all boats. I believe the tide is about to start rising significantly in our area, if we can all come together peacefully and allow our county to function properly.

"My agenda is to simply allow our county to function properly and handle business which is in the best interest of all of our citizens, while showing local and outside investors, we are a safe place to invest your time, dollars and raise a family," Trafford said.