The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Dumas’ Tommy Reddick

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Dumas' Tommy Reddick, upper right, puts up a shot during the Class 3A boys state basketball championship game against Osceola in the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs on Saturday, March 12, 2022. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/313boys3A/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Dumas’ Tommy Reddick. 

Class: 2024 

Position: Guard 

Size: 6-2, 195 pounds 

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 14 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists.

Interest: UA-Pine Bluff, UA-Monticello and some junior colleges 

Coach Larry Harris: 

“He’s extremely athletic. This will be his third year starting for me. He’s an All-Conference and All-State player two years in a row, and he’ll be All-State this year. He’s got great footwork. He can shoot the three extremely well, mid-range every well. He’s more like combo-guard. He’s a scoring guard. He can get to the basket and finish around the basket.

“Probably a 4.0 (GPA) student. I don’t recall him ever being in trouble. He’s a quality kid.”