UNDER THE RADAR: Dumas’ Tommy Reddick

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Dumas’ Tommy Reddick.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 6-2, 195 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 14 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists.

Interest: UA-Pine Bluff, UA-Monticello and some junior colleges

Coach Larry Harris:

“He’s extremely athletic. This will be his third year starting for me. He’s an All-Conference and All-State player two years in a row, and he’ll be All-State this year. He’s got great footwork. He can shoot the three extremely well, mid-range every well. He’s more like combo-guard. He’s a scoring guard. He can get to the basket and finish around the basket.

“Probably a 4.0 (GPA) student. I don’t recall him ever being in trouble. He’s a quality kid.”