Victim in shooting is identified

Little Rock police have released the name of the 17-year-old who was killed in a shooting at an office building Saturday night that left three other people wounded.

Police responding to the shooting at the West Park Executive Building just before 7:30 p.m. found Marcus Marbley, 17, of Little Rock in a car across the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police incident report.

Police also discovered the crime scene on the fourth floor of the building, according to the report.

Three other victims, Juwan Mayes, 25, of Little Rock, Edward Anderson, 33, of Little Rock and a minor whose name was redacted, had been taken in private vehicles to hospitals, the report says.

"We've been told that all three are expected to survive," Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Monday afternoon.

Edwards said a social media post by the department on Saturday evening that described four people as being injured, with one dead, was incorrect about the number injured.

Marbley's body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, police said.

No arrests had been announced late Tuesday.