Arkansas National Guard unit prepares for deployment to Romania





Arkansas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Marcus Simpson thought of his family first when he got the official word that he was headed to Romania for a nine-month deployment.

Simpson, 32, who is married with four boys, said he is fortunate to have unwavering support from his family even when they know that he'll be apart from them for most of 2024.

"I'm proud of my service and I'm very honored to be called," Simpson said, adding that he's had to compartmentalize the sadness of being away from his family during the Christmas season and understanding that he wouldn't be back until next fall.

Simpson is among the 35 guardsmen from the Arkansas National Guard's 216th Military Police Company who will deploy to Romania for law enforcement duties at a U.S. military base. A departure ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Camp Joseph T. Robinson.

The soldiers will spend Thanksgiving and the next few days with their families, but will head to the mobilization station Monday at Fort Bliss, Texas before heading to Europe.

Simpson's wife, Stephanie, 37, said it was "shocking" at first when she learned her husband was going to be overseas for the better part of a year, but spouses of soldiers know to brace for those possibilities.

"I support him and I know this is where he belongs," she said. "We'll be OK."

At the base in Romania, the platoon's assignment includes security patrols, base entry, and customs duties for transiting American military members arriving from other countries, according to the Arkansas National Guard.

Sgt. Monique Jacobo, one of several guardsmen who were officially promoted Wednesday during the departure ceremony, said she is upbeat about the prospect of spending the next nine months abroad. She had been working three jobs for much of 2023 and is ready for a chance to focus more on herself and her military service. Doing so on a small base in a foreign land excites her, she said.

"I'm going to work on myself while I'm there," Jacobo said.

Her sister has been deployed to Saudi Arabia and is returning stateside in the coming days, so while Jacobo is in Fort Bliss, she is hoping for a sister reunion. They haven't seen each other since February, she said.

Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas' adjutant general, spoke at the departure ceremony.

"You are the best of us and we are thankful for you," Stubbs told the platoon.

The 216th originally was created as a field artillery battery in West Memphis during the 1950s, according to the Arkansas National Guard. It converted to a military police company in 2000 and nine years later, it moved to North Little Rock.

The 216th Military Police Company was federally mobilized in 2003 to provide garrison security at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., for one year. Its first overseas deployment was in 2004 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The unit deployed again in 2008 to Iraq to provide convoy security in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The 216th deployed on federal orders in 2014 to Afghanistan to serve as prison guards in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The 216th members have supported numerous domestic missions, such as disaster relief efforts in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina, and various active-duty missions across the state in support of civil unrest and natural disasters.

The coming deployment is part of Operation Enduring Sentinel. The operation's purpose is to ensure that terrorist groups do not launch attacks on the U.S. from Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Lt. Rachel Cole, the platoon leader, said she is "excited" and "ready" for the coming deployment. Nothing in her words or expression showed any sign of disappointment that she was spending Christmas in Romania.

"We've done our research, and we've done our homework," Cole said. "Everybody is ready to answer the call. ... It'll be a great mission."





Families take photos of members of the Arkansas National Guard’s 216th Military Police Company after the unit’s departure ceremony on Wednesday at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





