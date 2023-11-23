Ball has Dragons on brink

Nearly every day, Devin Ball has a "pinch me" moment.

More than 14 years after graduating from Junction City and winning the 2008 Class 3A football state championship, Ball has the Dragons back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020.

"Every day, there's some kind of new side quest or chapter that you enter, and it's just like, 'This can't be happening, right? Is this the same field? Is that the same fieldhouse? Is this the same feeling I have on Thanksgiving when I practice?' " Ball said. "I come into each day very humble, but very hungry as well."

Ball played football at Ouachita Baptist University after graduation, and then spent six years on staff at Camden Fairview. The past two seasons, he was the Cardinals' defensive coordinator as they advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals in 2021 and the semifinals in 2022.

Under Ball this season, Junction City finished the regular season 7-3 and in second place in the 3A-5 Conference behind Prescott.

Ball said his experience as a state champion at Junction City carried some weight with his players, but it wasn't immediate that they bought into what he wanted for the program that was 9-11 in its past two seasons.

"The most important portion of the process is bringing that trust, character, commitment mentality to it, and what that means," he said. "It took until the Gurdon game [on Nov. 2] where you had the entire unit completely bought in. The kids need to go through the highs and lows of the season even with a guy that may be distinguished in or for them to truly believe in the process.

I feel stronger now, today, than ever about our team dynamic and the belief and the things we've done as a staff.

As the season has gone on, Junction City has leaned more on its running game. Last week, in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs against Walnut Ridge, junior Dominique Grimes had the Dragons' strongest rushing performance yet with 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on 23 carries.

"We sprinkled in portions of this offense throughout the season to kind of prep us because we've been preparing for the cold," Ball said. "We have a cold-weather football team. We've got more linemen and tight end bodies than anything else. And we got this flashy set of skill kids.

"Dominique was able to come in and run this Single-wing and run it to perfection. Our offensive line, with that 3A weightlifting championship under their belt, has really gotten to the point where they're a dominant unit.

"That's Dragon football. That's the way we want to do things is run the rock. We like pounding juice, and that was the first [unveiling] of those things we've been kind of holding in and we're excited about it."

Central Ark. Christian

Ready for next test

Last Friday was a night of firsts for Central Arkansas Christian.

It was the first playoff game for first-year Coach Ryan Howard, the first playoff game for nearly all of his players and the program's first playoff game since 2020.

But the Mustangs (9-2) rose to the occasion, defeating Nashville in a 59-50 shootout in the second round of the Class 4A Playoffs.

"I think they handled it well," Howard said. "But it's not like we do anything different because we've always just talked about [the] next day, next game, and treat them all the same. When you put a lot of pressure on execution and doing what you're supposed to do. You know, it really doesn't matter what type of game it is or if you're able to do what you're supposed to do, you're always going to give yourself a chance."

In that game, quarterback Grayson Wilson, a University of Arkansas commit, had one of his most complete outings to date. The junior completed 16 of 27 passes for 308 yards, rushed 7 times for 116 yards and scored 6 touchdowns.

CAC has played in as many shootouts as anyone this season. The Mustangs have played in six games with a combined score of more than 75 points and a win-margin under 10. They are 4-2 in such games.

"It's like I told the guys at halftime, you know, I don't want to be in a fight with anybody else because these guys have just proven time and time again that they're going to keep fighting 'til zeroes on the clock," Howard said. "We knew we were in a fight in the second half, and we knew we had a chance to get the ball back and go up, which was big for us, and our guys matched it. It again just proved a fight to the end and [we] gave ourselves a chance to win a big football game."

Next up, CAC will face Elkins, the 4A-1's No. 1 seed and a team not unfamiliar with high-scoring matchups.

The Elks (12-0) lead the state in scoring with 54.6 points per game, more that two points higher than the next team. To pair with that explosive offense, their defense has allowed the third-fewest points per game this season at 8.1.

CAC has proven it can score with the best, but this will be the biggest test for a defense that has struggled in games like a 53-50 loss to Clinton, but shined two weeks later in a 53-0 win over Lamar.

"That's what we pointed out. When you do what you're coached to do, the way you're supposed to do it, this is how good we can be on defense," Howard said. "You saw that against Nashville. The first quarter and a half, our guys weren't doing their job on defense, they're doing their own thing. They weren't doing what the coaches were coaching them to do. But [in the] second half, we started doing what we were coached to do, and that's how we were able to get a lot of stops."

Augusta

Back in action

The Augusta football team had started its offseason routine this time last week. A locker room clean-out. Players moving to basketball full time. The football season was over, and it was time to move onto the next thing.

But last Friday, the Arkansas Activities Association announced that Strong, who had beaten Augusta 50-14 the week prior, had to forfeit its season due to the use of an ineligible player, which meant Augusta (3-5) had advanced to the 8-man semifinals.

The next step wasn't as simple as players putting their shoulder pads on and getting back to work, they had already turned the page. So Augusta Coach Stephen Andrews took a vote of the 14 players on his roster to see what to do. Did they want to face Spring Hill (8-5) on Friday night or did they want to move on?

The result was a resounding yes for at least one more shot at their season. Of the 14 players on the roster, 13 will suit up Friday.

"The kids were ecstatic when they found out that we could play another game," Andrews said. "It's great to get another week of practice. I mean, it's just crazy how it worked out."

Augusta and Spring Hill were slated to face one another Sept. 15, but two weeks before school started, Greg Bigham resigned as Augusta's coach, which threatened the season as a whole.

Andrews stepped up and took over the football position just before school began. The Red Devils went 3-3 in the regular season.

"It's been an absolute roller coaster ride," Andrews said. "I mean, we've had some serious highs. Our first game against Rose Bud went to overtime. They didn't win a game last year. Just winning that one game made our season. Then we played a good game after that. Played a hard game after that and lost. And we got smoked a couple of times. It's been highs and lows all year long. I mean, I've had the time of my life doing it. It's been a blast."





Friday’s playoff schedule

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

Bentonville at Bryant

Conway at Fayetteville

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

LR Christian at Benton

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

Camden Fairview at Little Rock Parkview*

Shiloh Christian at Pine Bluff

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Ashdown at Harding Academy

Elkins at Central Arkansas Christian

Ozark at Warren

Rivercrest at Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Bismarck at Prescott

Booneville at Camden Harmony Grove

Junction City at Glen Rose

Mansfield at Salem

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Carlisle at East Poinsett Co.

Marked Tree at Bigelow

8-MAN SEMIFINALS

Augusta at Spring Hill

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

All games begin at 7 p.m.



