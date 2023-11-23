Buyers wary despite drop in prices of sunflower oil





Sunflower oil vanished from supermarket shelves when Russia invaded Ukraine, sending prices through the roof. Almost two years on, the market is swimming in supply, but industrial buyers are wary.

After the immediate aftermath of the start of the war, which saw prices soar to about $2,300 a ton, farmers in Ukraine bucked expectations by growing larger-than-expected wartime crops. Higher profits to grow oilseeds tempted acres away from grain, and combined with bulging harvests elsewhere, sunflower oil production is set to notch a record.

"Sunflower seed is more profitable, margins are higher than wheat and corn," according to UkrAgroConsult Director General Sergey Feofilov. Supply is at its peak as harvesting in Ukraine -- now the world's second-largest producer -- has just finished, he said.

Yet, even with prices nearly half the pre-war levels, the memory of last year's price shock hangs over the market. Manufacturers of food items, from chips to cookies, were forced to tweak recipes as they switched away from sunflower oil. Returning to the cooking oil would involve redoing that effort.

"Although sun oil is cheaper, it's still not that much cheaper for a prolonged period for it to entice a switch back," said Hiten Patel, who sources and trades oil for Swedish producer AAK. And as the war drags on for a second year, "many that had switched to rapeseed and palm found that a secure supply is more of a factor than the price."

While Ukraine struggled to ship sunflower oil when its ports were blocked in the initial weeks after the invasion, it is shipping by sea once more and has found alternative export routes via road, river and rail.

Global production is expected to reach 24 million tons in the 2023 harvest year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts. That would be the highest in records spanning to the 1960s.

The decline in vegetable oil prices -- used for cooking and in many packaged groceries -- has helped temper food inflation, offering some relief to consumers grappling with the cost-of-living crunch.

But industrial buyers may be right to be wary as the outlook for 2024 is trickier.

Prices are expected to climb as Ukraine's production is unlikely to be as good and costs of insurance for ships have increased, Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, head of trading and hedging strategies at Kaleesuwari Intercontinental, said by phone from Mumbai.

The war is continuing to strain farmer finances in the nation, and the threat of Russian strikes on ships carrying Ukrainian commodities has driven up logistics costs.

Also, when food manufacturers look at cooking oil, they're factoring in things beyond month to month price movements. Once recipes were reformulated, on the back of the acute supply gaps last year, it involved changing everything -- from production processes to packaging. This could potentially weigh on Ukraine's war-time finances.

"The alternatives are here to stay," said AAK's Patel. "That explains why sun oil prices have come down and we don't see a big switch back."



