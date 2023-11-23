Cold front heats up deer activity

Mike Romine of Mabelvale capitalized on exceptional hunting conditions Tuesday to bag a fine 8-point buck in Grant County.

The buck's rack has an inside spread of 13 inches. Its left main beam is 20 inches, and its base circumference is 3 3/4 inches. Its right main beam is 18 1/2 inches with a base circumference of 3 1/2 inches. Field dressed, it weighed about 160 pounds. Romine said he believes the buck was no older than 4 1/2 years. It won't qualify for Boone and Crockett recognition, but it is large for the piney woods of northern Grant County.

More importantly, it is a classic example about how time in the woods positions a hunter for success.

Romine hasn't missed many opportunities to hunt during modern gun deer season. He also hunted a lot during muzzleloader season. Time on the stand has allowed him to watch the steady uptick in deer activity as the peak of the rutting season approaches. He said he knew that they would move with the change in temperature and barometric pressure Tuesday.

"I don't think there's any question about that," Romine said. "I think the rest of this week is going to be awesome. I'll hunt a little bit more and try to get another buck, but I'm pretty satisfied right now."

Starting before daylight, Romine said a steady parade of does cycled through his area.

"Deer were coming and going, coming and going. None of them was in a hurry," Romine said.

A buck grunted continuously in a thicket adjacent to the opening. With so many does around, Romine said he believed the buck would appear eventually.

"A doe I had not seen before stepped into the lane," Romine said. "She was almost blonde. I could barely see her against all the dead grass in the background. That's how light she was. I thought for a minute that she might be piebald. I was thinking, 'That's the lightest coat I've ever seen. Such a pretty little blonde, that has to be his babe.' "

Romine's hunch was correct.

"She fed for a couple minutes, but she started getting fidgety," Romine said. "He popped out and started pushing her away."

The buck was in such a hurry that Romine feared he would escape.

"When he first came out, he probably wasn't 30 yards from me," Romine said. "He was kind of trotting, but he was at a bad angle. I was thinking, 'Dadgum. I'm probably not going to get a shot.' He got right to the edge of the thicket, but he stopped and turned, and that's when he gave me an opportunity."

One shot with a Winchester Model 100 semiautomatic chambered in 308 Winchester dropped the buck in its tracks. The ammo was 150-grain Winchester Power Point.

"Winchester on Winchester," Romine said. "I am a big fan of Winchester Power Point bullets."

Bucks have been plentiful at Romine's stand. He shot low and missed a decent 8-point the first week of modern gun season. He passed on another 8-point and a 7-point. He said he has also seen a lot of spike bucks and 3-points. On Monday evening, a big buck materialized from the thicket at the end of legal shooting time, but it was too dark for Romine to distinguish its antlers.

"A big mature doe came to feeder," Romine said. "I thought, 'She's not going to be alone.' I waited, waited, waited. He finally came out. He was a big-bodied son of a gun, but I couldn't see what he had on top. It was all I could do to see the deer in the scope. I waited until it was dark, and I slipped down and snuck out with him on the feeder. They didn't wheeze or blow. I don't think they even knew I was there."

Romine said he hasn't seen as many does as usual this year.

"As far as numbers of deer, I don't think we have as many," Romine said. "Maybe that's why I'm seeing so many bucks. They're having to work harder [to find a doe in estrus].

Deer definitely showed up in the colder weather Tuesday morning.

"I think they have been active at night as warm as it's been, but I think it's going to be really good this week with this front," Romine said.

Romine kills at least one exceptional buck every year at the Old Belfast Hunting Club. He has good spots, but he said his success is due to spending a lot of time on a stand and waiting for the right buck to appear.

"For where we hunt, I have killed several quality deer," Romine said. "Put in the time and don't shoot the inferior bucks. I've seen some good ones that are going to be dandies later. Pass on the sevens and wait on the eights."