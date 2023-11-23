Community Briefs Nov. 23, 2023

Commercial hosts Readers' Choice Awards

Readers are invited to vote for their favorites in the 2023 Pine Bluff Commercial Readers' Choice Awards.

"Whether it's your go-to healthcare heroes, the must-visit spots to grab a bite, or the stores you can't resist, this is your chance to show some love to the best in Jefferson County that mean the world to you," according to as spokesman.

To participate, readers are urged to get online to pick their winners across dozens of categories. Remember, each person can vote once per category.

"Want a shot at winning $250? Be sure to vote in at least 25 categories by midnight on Sunday, Nov. 26. Each person who registers is allowed one vote per category," the spokesman said.

Details: https://www.arkansasonline.com/pbreaderschoice2023/#//.

Area Agency senior menus set

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Nov. 27 -- Smoked sausage with bun, macaroni and cheese, beets, peaches with whipped topping, and milk.

Nov. 28 -- Ham with pineapple sauce, yam patty, green beans, roll, pecan dessert, and milk.

Nov. 29 -- Chili cheese coney dog, coleslaw with grated carrots, fruit, cookie, and milk.

Nov. 30 -- Loaded baked potato with meat, cheese and vegetables, roasted brussels sprouts, fruit, and milk.

Dec. 1 -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pears, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.