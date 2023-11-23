Dallas County clerk charged

According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedl, County Clerk Dori Keeton, 57, was charged with hindering apprehension on Nov. 16.

Dori Keeton's daughter Madeline Keeton, 29, was also arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 15, officers from the sheriff's office attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the home of Madeline Keeton's boyfriend, where she was thought to live, but officers could not get her to the door. Evidence was discovered indicating that Dori Keeton was calling her daughter at the time, telling her not to answer the door, according to officials.

That afternoon around 4 p.m., officers returned to the residence with a no-knock warrant. Knoedl said he managed to convince Madeline Keeton to open the door without having to resort to forced entry. She was taken into custody and driven to the Dallas County jail for processing.

Knoedl said he told Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogers how, during the first attempt to apprehend Madeline Keeton, Dori Keeton placed a phone call to her daughter's boyfriend at the county jail. All calls to and from the jail are legally monitored for security purposes, and Dori Keeton was allegedly overheard telling the boyfriend that the deputies did not have a no-knock warrant during their initial visit and could not therefore force their way into the residence. She said she told her daughter not to answer the door. The sheriff said upon hearing this, the prosecutor determined her actions were chargeable as hindering apprehension.

Knoedl further stated he called and asked the mother to come to the jail on Nov. 16. When the she arrived at the jail around 4:30, she was charged. Neither were incarcerated with both being released on their own recognizance. They made a first appearance in court on Nov. 20. Both parties pleaded innocent. They have retained Robin Carol as counsel.