DEAR ABBY Sister has a penchant for telling tall tales

Dear Abby: Over the years, my younger sister, “Hannah,” has been lying about some significant things. She claims she was there alone with our dad when he died; that our older sister tried to talk her into signing herself into a state mental hospital; that my boyfriend was imaginary, etc.

Her most recent fabrication is that our mother put Hannah unattended on a plane from New York to Virginia when she was 12. The trip was supposedly to go to our older sister’s to assist with a newborn baby.

A quick math check showed the baby wasn’t born until Hannah was 15. When that fact was presented to her, Hanna said, “Well, then the trip was for some other reason.” Our older sister says Hannah never came to Virginia on a plane or otherwise. This most recent lie has bothered me because I thought Hannah was doing better.

Many people have suggested to her that she might benefit from medication, but she refuses to even consider that. I can’t say she is a danger to herself or others, so reporting her behavior wouldn’t get her the help she needs. — Far From The Truth

Dear Far: Your sister is a fabulist — someone who composes fables and invents elaborate, untrue stories. From what you have described, she cannot help herself. Some people do this because they need to be the center of attention. You aren’t going to change Hannah, and medication won’t make her condition go away.

Dear Abby: Three years ago, with the support of my wife, I voluntarily gave up driving. I have some minor memory problems and depth perception issues. I leave the house only when I walk the dog or my wife drives me somewhere. Being practically housebound has caused my mental health to deteriorate.

I would like to revisit this driving privileges issue with my wife. I will propose that I enroll in a remedial driving school to relearn my skills. My wife is dead set against it. — Misses Mobility In Ohio

Dear Misses Mobility: I can understand your wife’s reluctance to allow you to resume driving. Driving lessons may not be enough to compensate for your vision problem, and if there is a danger of your becoming lost, you should not be behind the wheel.

This, however, doesn’t mean you must remain imprisoned in the house. Explore what public transportation is available in your city. If it is not convenient, consider using a driving service — like Uber or Lyft. They are as simple to use as installing their apps and typing in your desired destination. Many people of every age use and enjoy them.

