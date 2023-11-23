The nation in brief: 1 dies in Missouri police chase crash

1 dies in Missouri police chase crash

FERGUSON, Mo. -- A driver in suburban St. Louis was killed early Wednesday in a crash caused by another driver fleeing from police, authorities said.

The accident happened amid growing concerns in the St. Louis region about the dangers of police pursuits, and it follows a national report in September that urged caution in pursuits.

Police in Ferguson said an officer spotted a speeding vehicle at 4:22 a.m. The driver refused to pull over and two minutes later, the officer saw the same vehicle being driven erratically, police said. The officer turned on the squad car's lights and siren in an attempt to make a traffic stop.

The car didn't stop and struck another car a few minutes later, police said. The driver of the vehicle that was evading police ran but was later arrested. The driver of the vehicle that was struck died at the scene.

Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle said the department will review body camera and dashboard camera footage to determine "if any policy violations occurred during this incident."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also is investigating the accident. As of midday, no charges had been filed against the fleeing driver.

At least 13 people have been killed during police chases in the St. Louis area in the past year and a half, including several victims not involved in the pursuits, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The NAACP last year called in a federal mediator to facilitate discussions between the organization and St. Louis city and county police departments toward a goal of setting parameters for when police chases are warranted, the newspaper reported.

Plane crashes in front of strip mall

PLANO, Texas -- A small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas, killing the pilot and causing a nearby car to catch fire, but nobody on the ground was injured, authorities said.

The single-engine Mooney M20, with just the pilot aboard, went down Tuesday at about 6 p.m. north of Air Park-Dallas Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in a parking space next to a nail salon and diner just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

The crash caused a parked car to catch fire, but nobody was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police confirmed the pilot died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear whether the plane was taking off or trying to land at the small suburban airport, which has a single runway.

Convict captured after month-long chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An escaped inmate accused of raping and sexually assaulting multiple victims in Tennessee has been captured in Florida after being on the run for over a month, authorities said.

Sean Williams, 52, was arrested without incident Tuesday in Pinellas County after being spotted in the area and tracked down by a K-9 officer and his partner, the FBI in Knoxville said on social media.

The former Johnson City businessman was in federal custody on three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of cocaine, and is now also facing an escape charge, the FBI said. He also faces numerous state charges including child rape, aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated sexual exploitation, court records show.

In addition, two lawsuits accuse him of drugging and raping multiple victims in the small East Tennessee town for years, and allege that local police did little to investigate the reports.

Williams escaped from a transport van on Oct. 18 while being moved from a detention facility in Kentucky to the federal courthouse in Greeneville, Tenn., according to the FBI. A criminal complaint says deputies discovered after arriving at the courthouse that the vehicle's back window was kicked out and Williams was missing.

S.C. city picks 1st GOP mayor in decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The historic South Carolina city of Charleston has elected its first Republican mayor since the Reconstruction Era.

William Cogswell, formerly a Republican state lawmaker, defeated incumbent Democratic Mayor John Tecklenburg by about 2 percentage points in Tuesday's runoff, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. Results posted online by the commission showed a 569-vote margin separating the the two candidates.

Cogswell, 48, had secured the most votes in the Nov. 7 general election but not a majority, meaning that he and Tecklenburg headed to Tuesday's runoff.

Charleston's municipal elections are technically nonpartisan. But Tecklenburg is a well-known figure in the state's Democratic politics, endorsing Joe Biden in South Carolina's pivotal 2020 presidential primary. Cogswell, who served three terms as a Republican in the state House and describes himself as a moderate, earned endorsements from others within South Carolina's GOP political circles, including Sen Tim Scott.



