FILM NOTES: ‘Grinch,’ ‘Christmas Story’ return to theaters





Film screenings of note in coming weeks:

'Grinch' steals back

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" -- the big-screen version with Jim Carrey in the title role -- is back on big screens, 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Towne Center in Conway, the Tinseltown in Benton, the Jonesboro Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/dr-seuss-how-the-grinch-stole-christmas.

'Christmas Story'

The 1983 comedy "A Christmas Story" returns to theaters nationwide, marking the 40th anniversary of its release":

◼️ Dec. 10 -- 4 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock; the Cabot 8 in Cabot, the Towne Center in Conway, the Hot Springs 8 in Hot Springs and the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana; 4:15 and 7 p.m. at the Riverdale 10 in Little Rock; 4 p.m. at the Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers; 7 p.m. at the Searcy 8 in Searcy and the Oaks 7 in Batesville.

◼️ Dec. 13, 7 p.m. at all those theaters.

It's early 1940s Cleveland and 9-year-old Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants more than anything else from Santa a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. Bob Clark directed from a screenplay by Jean Shepherd and Leigh Brown, based on Shepherd's "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash" and other stories. Darren McGavin and Arkansas' own Melinda Dillon co-star.

The screening includes an exclusive introduction by critic and film historian Leonard Maltin. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/a-christmas-story-40th-anniversary.







