Follow live: Razorbacks face Memphis in Atlantis semifinal

11:49, 1H - Memphis 15, Arkansas 13

The Razorbacks' lead coming out of the first media timeout of the game did not last long.

Tigers guard David Jones scored 5 quick points on a three-pointer and breakaway dunk, then Ashton Hardaway, Memphis' leading scorer on Wednesday, made a jumper to give the Tigers a 13-8 edge.

Devo Davis has Arkansas' last 5 points. He broke the Memphis run with a three from the right wing late in the shot clock, then got a tough jumper to go in the lane.

Jones has a game-high 7 points to this point.

15:53, 1H - Arkansas 8, Memphis 6

The Razorbacks fell behind 6-2 after a David Jones jumper fell.

But they responded with a 6-0 run, and Trevon Brazile and Tramon Mark were at the heart of it. Brazile already has 3 offensive rebounds tonight, and his 2 layups came immediately after an Arkansas miss.

Brazile has 20 rebounds so far in this tournament, including 11 offensive boards.

Mark scored on a layup in semi-transition. Makhi Mitchell set a nice pick on Mark's defender in the backcourt, freeing up Mark to fully attack the lane.

Mitchell opened the scoring for the Razorbacks with a jump hook. Eric Musselman's former player, Jordan Brown, had the game's first bucket around the rim.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Devo Davis, Tramon Mark, Layden Blocker, Trevon Brazile and Makhi Mitchell

This is Arkansas' first meeting with Memphis since Jan. 2, 2003. The Razorbacks lead the series 11-10.

Arkansas is coming off a 77-74 double overtime win against Stanford on Wednesday night. The Razorbacks got 25 points from Mark, 14 points and 17 rebounds from Brazile, and 10 points from Davis.

Lawson, a transfer from Memphis, finished with 9 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 5 blocks vs. the Cardinal. He played the previous two seasons with the Tigers and made a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.

Blocker is making his first career start after finishing with 4 points, 2 offensive rebounds and 3 steals last night.

Arkansas has shot the three at a 21.4% clip (9 of 42) in the last two games after hitting 40.3% in the opening three games. It is also giving up an average of 9.7 threes per game dating to the win over Old Dominion.

Memphis' starters: Jahvon Quinerly, Caleb Mills, David Jones, Jaykwon Walton and Jordan Brown

Quinerly is a former Alabama guard and SEC sixth man of the year in the 2022-23 season. He had 9 points, 8 assists and 0 turnovers in the Tigers' 71-67 win over Michigan on Wednesday.

Brown, a former 5-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, originally signed with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman when he was at Nevada.

Jones had 11 points and Mills pitched in 10 against the Wolverines. Penny Hardaway's son Ashton led the team with 17 points Wednesday on 5 of 7 from deep.

Memphis this season, according to KenPom data, is No. 15 nationally in two-point field goal defense at 40.5%.