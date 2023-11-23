Food insecurity in state

Many Arkansans will enjoy a lower-priced Thanksgiving meal this week, but not all will celebrate as fervently. Following the recent release of the MITRE-Gallup State of Food Waste in America (SFWA) survey, Arkansas has emerged in national discussions as the No.1 food-waste state.

While highlighting a crucial issue for increasing sustainability in the food system, this issue risks overshadowing a more immediate and human concern: the state's escalating rates of food insecurity. In addressing food waste, it's essential to ensure that strategies do not inadvertently neglect the needs of those struggling to put food on the table.

As an agricultural economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at the University of Arkansas, I study the complexities of the food system. In this case, the difficulties surrounding the measurement of food waste can contribute to potential misguidance in policy making. For example, studies often categorize edible and inedible scraps under food waste, leading to overestimated figures. This inflated perception of waste can divert attention and resources from other critical issues, such as food insecurity.

By contrast, U.S. food insecurity remains a well-documented, stark, and growing problem, with Arkansas among the most affected states. In 2022, U.S. households experienced a surge in food insecurity, increasing to 12.8% of all households. Arkansas was dramatically higher than this national average: the prevalence of food insecurity in Arkansas stood at 16.6%. This trend makes Arkansas the most food-insecure state in America, indicating a pressing need for more directed efforts to support food-insecure households in Arkansas, where the impact spans across demographics, affecting both adults and children.

Efforts to reduce food waste can potentially make food more accessible and affordable for low-income families, but the focus should extend beyond just minimizing waste. There's a vital need to redirect food to those in dire need. Solutions like food-sharing apps and local food banks can play a significant role in this redistribution, ensuring that surplus food reaches the most vulnerable sections of society.

To that end, Arkansas is also witnessing a surge in agri-food innovation, extending its legacy as an entrepreneurial hub. Last month's Arkansas Agri-Food Innovation Summit in Fayetteville exemplifies this trend. The event brought together more than 200 leaders in agriculture and food innovation to explore how federal and private funding opportunities can drive industry transformation.

Such initiatives highlight Arkansas's potential to lead significant advancements in the agri-food supply chain. Parallel to these developments, innovative startups like Food Loops in Rogers are redefining waste management. By converting food waste into compost, Food Loops demonstrates how environmental sustainability efforts can dovetail with addressing broader food-related challenges. The company's work with major entities like Tyson Foods showcases the potential for large-scale waste reduction and recycling, contributing to a sustainable ecosystem.

Arkansas's emergence as a leader in agri-food innovation and its initiatives to manage food waste are exciting. However, maintaining a holistic approach that addresses both food waste and food insecurity remains crucial. Focusing on efficient resource use, supporting innovative startups, and enhancing food assistance programs are vital steps in this direction.

By adopting such an approach, Arkansans can continue to lead in creating a more sustainable and equitable food system. Indeed, policy decisions must balance these innovative efforts with the pressing issue of food insecurity. Leveraging the state's growing capabilities in food innovation to support those facing food scarcity is essential.

Federal food assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC) plays a critical role in this regard, providing essential nutrition and upholding the dignity of individuals and families in need.

As we enjoy our Thanksgiving turkey this week, let's be thankful for the food on our tables, but remember that the battle against food waste should not overshadow the urgent need to combat food insecurity. Instead, these efforts must be intertwined, focusing on reducing waste and ensuring that surplus food supports those in need.

Adopting a comprehensive strategy not only requires strengthening programs like SNAP and WIC but also added emphasis on supporting the innovators actively engaged in creating a more sustainable and equitable Arkansas food system, setting an example for other states to follow.

Trey Malone is an agricultural economist with the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at the University of Arkansas.