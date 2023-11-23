Food pantry honors Super 1 Foods

Super 1 Foods of Pine Bluff was honored during the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry Thanksgiving Giveaway drive-through event on Sunday by pantry director Debra Allen.

The event, sponsored by Sissy's Log Cabin, Tyson's Food, Arkansas Food Bank, Summit Community Care, Dr. Margarette Williams and Super 1 Foods, brought hundreds of people out, including recipients of the giveaway and volunteers that included elected officials, political candidates, community organizations and members of the Divine 9 fraternities and sororities.

Held at the pantry's location at the old fire station at 1201 Commerce Road, the event also marked Allen's one-year anniversary at the location. Allen was displaced temporarily after her former food pantry out of the old Southeast Middle School was purchased by the city and demolished to make way for affordable housing units.

"I went through a lot back then because some people didn't want me here," said Allen. "All I wanted was to be able to give groceries."

And that she did and continues to do year-round. On Sunday, with the help of several dozen volunteers, over 500 people were served turkey, ham, Cornish hens, fruits, vegetables and household items to name a few. Families received the items as they drove down Commerce Road and stopped at various points to allow volunteers to load up their vehicles. They also received a hot meal plate to go.

The event was filled with joy and cheer as people danced and sang to music before the honorees, Super 1 Foods, were recognized for their support and contributions to the community.

Representatives for the grocery chain were Terrence Dixon, senior vice president for the Brookshire Grocery Co.; District Manager Jason Audirsch and store managers Tiffany Curengton, Tim Aulds and Conner Tackett.

Presented to them was an Arkansas House of Representative Citation from State Rep. Vivian Flowers. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, as Super 1 Foods Day and presented a key to the city to the grocery store chain.

"About a year ago this month you closed one of your stores. We were grieved by that so we want you to know that even though you left our side of town we will welcome you back," said Washington. "We don't want you to have to wait for us to open the door for you to come back. We want you to leave here today with the key to the city. So when you get ready to put that store back on the east side of town, just open the door and walk right in."

Store manager of the Dollarway location, Tiffany Curengton, who has helped the pantry, was presented with a Lagos necklace gift certificate from Sissy's Log Cabin.

"I don't know what I would do without her," said Allen, describing Curengton as an "angel who goes above and beyond the call of duty."

"She gets all of the managers together to help support," Allen said.

According to the proclamation, Super 1 Foods, which has three retail centers in the community, has donated not only their time but also food, gift cards and grants throughout the community.

"All I want to do is to be able to give groceries to those in need," said Allen, who said she couldn't do this work without her volunteers. "Our people, our kids are starving. A lot of them don t have groceries in their house. The need for groceries here in Pine Bluff is great."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington gives a turkey to a family during the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry Thanksgiving giveaway drive-thru event. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

