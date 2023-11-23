Fort Smith schools, UAFS plan public events for Christmas holiday

Daneya Price, an employee with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, receives a frozen turkey and other food items Nov. 16 during a holiday food giveaway for students and employees outside the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center on the university campus in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) FORT SMITH -- With the Christmas season fast approaching, residents will be able to enjoy a wide variety of festive activities thanks to their local schools.Shari Already a subscriber? Log in!