Get to know: UA baseball signee Lance Davis

Arkansas baseball signee Lance Davis committed as a sophomore at Valley View High School, but made his pledge official by inking with the Razorbacks during the Nov. 8-15 early signing period.

Davis, 6-4 and 205 pounds, is Perfect Game’s No. 143 overall prospect and the No. 43 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024. He is top-rated right-handed pitcher in Arkansas and the state's the No. 2 prospect overall.

He was a 2022 and 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.

Nickname: Big shooter

I love pitching because: Every hitter is a new competition

Coach Dave Van Horn is: legendary

My funniest baseball moment: ordering Uber Eats in the dugout

My favorite baseball player and why: Jacob deGrom because he is a freak

Playlist before a game: Country, specifically Jason Aldean

My favorite TV show: Suits

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Ford F250 King Ranch

My favorite influencer is: Trevor Bauer

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: The past to see what I can accomplish

Two things that really irritate me: Slow drivers and college algebra

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Taylor Swift

My hidden talent is: Cooking

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-a because of the chicken sandwiches

I will never ever eat: Italian

Favorite food buffet: Pizza Inn

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Markel

What sport is the most boring watch: Soccer

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Serious moments

I miss my: Travel ball days

The one foreign country I would like to visit: United Arab Emirates, Dubai

I’m terrified of: Wasps and bees

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. Who doesn’t love jump scares?

Best advice I’ve received: Be the best, or be forgotten

Role model, and why: Mike Trout because he is a great player and person outside of baseball

People would be surprised that I: Can switch hit



