Get to know: UA baseball signee Lance Davis

Arkansas baseball signee Lance Davis committed as a sophomore at Valley View High School, but made his pledge official by inking with the Razorbacks during the Nov. 8-15 early signing period.
Davis, 6-4 and 205 pounds, is Perfect Game’s No. 143 overall prospect and the No. 43 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024. He is top-rated right-handed pitcher in Arkansas and the state's the No. 2 prospect overall.
He was a 2022 and 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American.
Nickname: Big shooter
I love pitching because: Every hitter is a new competition
Coach Dave Van Horn is: legendary
My funniest baseball moment: ordering Uber Eats in the dugout
My favorite baseball player and why: Jacob deGrom because he is a freak
Playlist before a game: Country, specifically Jason Aldean
My favorite TV show: Suits
My mom is always on me to: Clean my room
If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Ford F250 King Ranch
My favorite influencer is: Trevor Bauer
Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: The past to see what I can accomplish
Two things that really irritate me: Slow drivers and college algebra
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Taylor Swift
My hidden talent is: Cooking
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-a because of the chicken sandwiches
I will never ever eat: Italian
Favorite food buffet: Pizza Inn
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Markel
What sport is the most boring watch: Soccer
Nothing makes me laugh more than: Serious moments
I miss my: Travel ball days
The one foreign country I would like to visit: United Arab Emirates, Dubai
I’m terrified of: Wasps and bees
Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. Who doesn’t love jump scares?
Best advice I’ve received: Be the best, or be forgotten
Role model, and why: Mike Trout because he is a great player and person outside of baseball
People would be surprised that I: Can switch hit