Girls added to Rumble on the Ridge roster

There will be something new for high school basketball fans to look forward to when the 26th annual Rumble on the Ridge Tournament begins today at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena in Forrest City.

This year, there a girls division that will accompany the usually stacked boys field.

"It's the first time we've had it," Forrest City boys Coach Marcus Britt said of bringing in girls teams. "And to be honest, we're all excited about it. It's never been done in all the years the tournament has been going on."

The idea of adding girls programs to the prestigious event was something that was in the makings according to Britt. And since this is the first iteration of the division, there are a few noteworthy differences.

There are just four girls teams -- Forrest City, West Memphis, North Little Rock, Olive Branch, Miss. -- instead of eight this year, and they'll play in the usual tournament format. However, the girls won't begin play until Friday, with the third-place game and championship final being held Saturday.

"We really were just trying to do something different," Britt said. "We talked about it and decided to just add the girls. That's really how it came about.

"So we're really excited about it, and I think the fans will enjoy it, too."

Britt also said he has no doubt that those in attendance will like what's on deck on the boys side.

Last year's Class 6A state champion Jonesboro, which was also runner-up in the 2022 event, returns and will take on Memphis Central in the tournament opener at 3:30 p.m. today. West Memphis Christian follows against DeSoto (Miss.) Central, and the host team faces Memphis Mitchell at 6:30 p.m. In the final game of the day, defending Class 5A champion, Pine Bluff, plays Lavergne, Tenn., at 8 p.m.

Britt, who's in his third season as the Mustangs' head coach, mentioned that he's using this weekend's slate of games to gauge where his team is at during the early stages of the season. Forrest City (2-0) has beaten eStem and Marianna in its first two games behind its senior duo of Melvin Shaw Jr. and Kylin Williams and junior standout Marcus Britt Jr.

With a busy December coming up, the elder Britt said he'd like to see some improvement in certain areas.

"We've done OK, but our defense has been terrible," he said. "We've got to be better and tighten up on that end of the floor. That, right there, will get us over the hump a lot of nights and help us win those big-time ballgames that we've got coming up."

DANDY DOZEN/BATTLE OF THE ROCK

More holiday hoops

There are a couple of notable high school basketball events going on around Central Arkansas over the next few days.

Sixteen teams will participate in the Dandy Dozen showcase, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Pulaski Academy's Hugg Gymnasium in Little Rock. Games will begin at 9 a.m. on each day and feature a number of marquee matchups, including Little Rock Central and Louisiana Tech signee Jordan Marshall, facing defending Louisiana state champion Bossier City Parkway, led by Tennessee Tech commit Chloe Larry, on the girls' side at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Also, North Little Rock battles White Hall, powered by heavily-recruited junior guard Jai'Chaunn Hayes, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition, the Battle of the Rock is set to kick off Friday at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena. Madison (Miss) Central, and Benton open things up at 4 p.m., followed by Mills and the host team at 5:30 p.m.