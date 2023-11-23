High school basketball

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 82, SCRANTON 18

Farmington shut out Scranton for the entire second quarter and rolled to a victory Wednesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Lady Cardinals went on a 21-0 run during the second quarter and stretched a 17-6 lead after one quarter to a comfortable 38-6 halftime margin. Reese Shirey had 17 points and was the only player in double figures for Farmington, which had 14 different players score points in the game.

BOYS

BERGMAN 65, CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 46

Sawyer Schubert and Kaden Ponder each had double-doubles Tuesday night to help Bergman claim a win over CAC in the Bergman Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic. The Panthers (13-2) set the tone early as they jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter. Bergman led 34-22 at halftime and 51-33 after three quarters. Schubert finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Dylan Friend was next with 16 points, while Ponder finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

ELKINS 71, LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 33

Jaeden Newsom scored 21 points to lead Elkins past Life Way Christian. Jackson Justus added 16 points and Xavier McDowell 10 for the Elks (5-0), who outscored Life Way Christian 22-8 in the first quarter. Grainger Wilson scored nine points to lead Life Way Christian (4-8).