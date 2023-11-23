Hughes’ Capitol-riot trial set for July 15

The Capitol-riot trial of Nathan Earl Hughes of Bentonville and four co-defendants has been scheduled for July 15 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

After a status hearing Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols issued an order saying "Jury Selection / Jury Trial (or possible bench trial) set for 7/15/2024."

Hughes, 34, faces five charges in connection with the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

He is charged with assaulting a federal officer and interfering with police during a civil disorder, in addition to three misdemeanor counts.

Hughes is accused of trying to wrest a riot shield from a police officer who was guarding the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

Hughes was arrested Aug. 30 in Fayetteville.

He entered a "not guilty" plea on Oct. 3.

All five defendants remain free on their own recognizance.

The other four defendants are:

Jay James Johnston of Los Angeles, an actor who voiced the character Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the animated Fox show "Bob's Burgers";

Alan Michael St. Onge of Brevard, N.C.;

Kyle Kumer of Kansas City, Mo.;

William Stover of Elizabethtown, Ky.

A grand jury indicted Hughes' four co-defendants on July 19.

A superseding indictment, filed in September, added Hughes to the case.

Hughes is the only one of the five defendants facing a charge of assaulting a federal officer under U.S. Code 18:111(a)(1).

William L. of Shipley Kailua, Hawaii, is Hughes' attorney and has represented about 35 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including five members of the Proud Boys.

He also represented Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, post sentencing.