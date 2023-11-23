Identified by missing finger, man gets 20 years for killing

A 37-year-old parolee identified as a killer by his injured hand has accepted a 20-year no-parole sentence for killing a North Little Rock man two years ago.

Robert Edward Watts, a Louisiana native who has a driver’s license from that state, was arrested about an hour after 31-year-old Evan Thomas Bowers, a father of one with a history of mental health and drug problems, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the neck in June 2021 in front of Bowers’ home at 911 1/2 W. 22 St. Watts has been jailed ever since.

Witnesses told police a blue Hyundai had just left the scene, and an officer found the car and stopped it near 18th and Orange streets. During questioning, the car’s passenger, James Colson, said he’d just seen his friend get shot by a visitor to the residence. Colson described the gunman as missing a finger on his left hand, which was bandaged. The driver, Stephen Lux, said the gunman had called himself N.O., describing him as having a hand injury requiring stitches. Both were able to pick Watts out of a photographic lineup, court filings show.

Watts, who is missing his left pinky and had stitches to his left hand and wrist, told police he’d been at the house but said he’d left before the shooting. He said he was down the street when he heard gunshots.

Court records state Watts’ finger had been amputated after hand surgery but do not state the reason.

Sentencing papers filed earlier this month show Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for the sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley in a plea agreement negotiated by deputy prosecutor Scott Duncan and defense attorney Leslie Borgognoni.

With an 18-year criminal history in St. Francis and Pulaski counties, which includes residential burglaries convictions that have been classified as violent crimes, since 2015, Watts cannot qualify for parole, so he’ll be 54 when he’s released from prison due to the amount of time he’s spent in jail. He faced an automatic life sentence if convicted at trial.

Watts’ most recent prison sentence came in March 2014 when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of residential burglary for home break-ins in 2013 in Little Rock and North Little Rock. He was paroled in January 2020. He was next arrested about four months later, in May 2020, in St. Francis County by Forrest City police who found him with drugs and a knife after investigating a complaint that he was causing a disturbance. He was sentenced to probation, court files show.