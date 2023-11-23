Warren Buffett says he has much to be thankful for on Thanksgiving as he gives 2.4 million shares of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to charitable foundations run by his children, adding that neither he nor they believe dynastic wealth is desirable.

Gregory Brown, an attorney for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner, won’t discuss the lawsuit the Maine man has filed against the mother of his child for telling his father and stepmother about the jackpot.

Katie Hallum of Tahlequah, Okla., says she was only trying to lighten her mood with a TikTok post about needing a new kidney — lip-syncing “You have something I want” from “The Mandalorian” — but Silver Lake, Kan., nurse Savannah Stallbaumer took it seriously enough to eventually donate and the two are planning on spending Christmas together.

Gary Weitzman of the San Diego Humane Society calls it “the most horrible text I’ve ever seen in my life” after learning that 323 guinea pigs, rats and rabbits sent to an Arizona man for new homes ended up, instead, with a purveyor of reptile food.

Robert Burns, the new mayor in Monroe, N.C., says it felt like “the longest roll ever” after watching a flipped silver dollar hit a desk, drop to the floor then travel a few more feet before landing tails-side up to give him a win over a runoff opponent who also got 970 votes.

Nancy Teresa Gonzalez de Barberi, a Colombian fashion designer whose handbags have sold for more than $2,000 to Britney Spears and Salma Hayek, plans to argue they weren’t made from skins of protected reptiles after pleading guilty to smuggling in Miami.

Zainab Chaudry has been suspended from her post on Maryland’s Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention after making social media posts equating Israel to Nazi Germany.

Heather Cook’s sure “God was on our side every step of the way” after she and her husband, Robert, realized a porthole on their sailboat had failed 30 hours into a Gulf of Mexico voyage, forcing Robert to manually bail out the craft until the Coast Guard arrived and evacuated them by helicopter.