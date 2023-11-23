Jayhawks rebound from loss in Maui

HONOLULU -- Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 1 Kansas pulled away for a 69-60 win over No. 7 Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks (5-1) bounced back from a 14-point loss a day earlier to take third place in the Maui Invitational over the Volunteers (4-2), who have dropped their last two games.

"It was a great win for us today," Kansas Coach Bill Self said. "We struggled last night obviously and to bounce back in 13 hours to play a team as good as Tennessee and to hang in there under some fairly adverse conditions for some of our players, it was just a terrific thing and one that we'll look back on in February and be very thankful for."

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points, KJ Adams Jr. added 13 and Dajuan Harris Jr. chipped in eight assists for Kansas, which led by as many as 11 in the closing minutes.

Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi hit a three-pointer from the left wing to tie it at 49 with 12:44 to play, but Kansas answered with back-to-back buckets from Dickinson to pull ahead for good.

The Volunteers led by as many as seven in the first half.

Vescovi made five three-pointers and finished with 21 points. Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey contributed 13 apiece and Jonas Aidoo had 11 rebounds.

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Zach Edey had 28 points and 15 rebounds and carried No. 2 Purdue to a 78-75 win over No. 4 Marquette in the championship game of the Maui Invitational. Edey, the reigning national Player of the Year, shot 11 of 19 from the floor and led the Boilermakers (6-0) to their first Maui Invitational title. ... Harrison Ingram scored 16 points, Cormac Ryan added 15 and No. 14 North Carolina used a big second-half run to beat Northern Iowa 91-69 in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas. North Carolina (4-0) will play Villanova today. Northern Iowa (1-3) moves into the consolation bracket and will face Texas Tech. Nate Heise scored 14 points and Jacob Hutson had 10 for Northern Iowa. ... Baylor Scheierman had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Ryan Kalkbrenner added 29 points as No. 8 Creighton topped Loyola Chicago 88-65 advanced to the Hall of Fame Classic championship game in Kansas City, Mo. Steven Ashworth added 10 points for the Bluejays (5-0), who will try for their first in-season tournament title since the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic when they play Colorado State today. Des Watson had 15 points to lead the Ramblers (2-3).

SEC MEN

Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) scored 26 points, including two free throws with 9.2 seconds left, and Mississippi (5-0) defeated Temple 77-76 in Philadephia. Quante Berry of Temple missed a three-pointer from the right wing as time ran out. TJ Caldwell scored 14 points for Ole Miss, Matthew Murrell had 12 and Jaylen Murray had 11.