Turkey was chilling

To cook the Thanksgiving turkey, you first put it in the car overnight.

True story. As a little girl, our daughter Louisa thought for years that's how the recipe starts.

I brine the turkey. Each Thanksgiving, I look up the Better Homes & Gardens instructions: Prepare a salt solution, season with lots of black pepper and garlic chunks, submerge the turkey (innards removed) and chill the whole thing overnight.

One year, when the children were small, there was no room in the fridge. Where to put the 10-gallon stock pot with the brining liquid and the turkey?

My mother had an idea: It was a bitterly cold night--why not set it in the minivan outside?

Oh.

We moved the passenger seat back as far as it would go, and my father and husband heaved the big pot onto the floorboard. I secured the lid with a heavy brick.

"What are you doing that for? Are you afraid critters will get in?"

"Of course not. To make a tight seal, you know, the smell." Of course, I was afraid critters would get in.

Our daughter, with big eyes, watched it all from the kitchen window. And the next year and the years after that. Because chilling the turkey overnight in the car when the temperatures were low enough became a tradition. I never had a problem with critters.

Another tradition is that we tell the story of how our little daughter thought cooking a turkey began with an overnight stay in the car. It makes us smile, that story.

May life always bring moments that make us smile. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

CLAUDIA UTLEY

Little Rock

A Thanksgiving hunt

I remember Thanksgiving Day 1959 like none other.

Nineteen years old, I was in my junior year at Southern State College. I had been away from home for the better part of two years, either at school or out of state working toward next year's expenses.

Deer season was open, and my dad knew a farmer near Mena whose corn crib was being raided by feral hogs. Then, as now, farmers welcomed hunters willing to harvest raiding hogs.

So on that cold and wet November day, we drove a few miles out Arkansas 8 West, and began the hunt.

The hogs knew the local woods well and were able to drag out the hunt. The day got colder and wetter, and it was late afternoon before we got close enough. We were miserably cold and wet by that time, and the only thing keeping us in the chase was knowing that Mom, aided by my sisters, would have Thanksgiving dinner ready when we got home. Finally we bagged and field-dressed a sizeable hog and loaded up.

Home never looked so good or smelled so delicious. The house was a warm haven, full of wonderful roast turkey aroma, the heavenly smell of Mom's homemade bread, and talk of a difficult but successful hunt. A large corn-fattened hog was at last hanging in the woodshed. The world was right-side-up!

DENNIS A. BERRY

Bryant

Inability to function

The (dis)honorable Tommy Tuberville is single-handedly blocking the appointments and promotions of over 400 military leaders. These leaders need to be in position to optimize the military organization during these trying times. Even senators from Mr. Tuberville's party are protesting his blocking of these appointments.

I think that the problem is not so much the intellectually handicapped senator from Alabama as it is for the U.S. to have a system of government that allows one person to completely stop an important process such as this. This also applies to the inability of the House to function as a legislative body without a speaker of the House being in place.

PAUL HARPER

Sherwood

Food ties it together

For many years my siblings, their families and I celebrated Thanksgiving with our parents in a small but cheerful home in Brownsville. We were a large, boisterous group who filled the house with laughter and thoroughly enjoyed the food our Mama spent hours preparing.

She started at 4 a.m. by putting the turkey in the oven, and as morning progressed she worked on the multiple sides. All the desserts had been made ahead of time and were waiting to be consumed after dinner was finished.

Because our parents were farmers, much of the feast came from their previous summer garden. It didn't matter to Mama if her fixin's were fresh, frozen or canned. If it clucked, oinked or grew in the rich Lonoke dirt, it could be served at Thanksgiving and was always delicious.

Our typical Thanksgiving meal included an enormous roasted turkey, true Southern cornbread dressing with lots of sage and onions, buttery creamed corn, mashed potatoes with rich giblet gravy, slowly simmered green beans with bacon or ham and a crisp garden salad. Other potential sides could be fruit salad, baked sweet potatoes, fried squash or okra, purple hull peas or big brown butterbeans. Occasionally, a mess of turnip greens got thrown in because one of the in-laws was partial to them. Brown-and-serve rolls were Mama's bread of choice for large family dinners, and pecan, pumpkin, apple and the odd mincemeat pie here and there were the desserts most often served for holidays.

Mama's wonderful food tied our family closely together every Thanksgiving, but traditions change after parents pass. Large family gatherings become complicated after everyone grows up and the grandchildren become the elders. Thankfully, those Thanksgiving memories remain and are never forgotten.

PATI GUESS

Sherwood

Day of art in motion

Ahh, Thanksgiving. Waking up in my warm bed to the clanking, whisking, stirring sounds of my mother in the kitchen. I could smell sausage and onion frying in the skillet ready to become part of the stuffing--and yes, we stuffed our turkey!

I would follow the aroma down the hall to witness, to me, art in motion. Stir, whisk, chop. My job was to make Dad blueberry muffins for his breakfast. My sister's job was to try to lick the pie bowl ingredients left behind, but my mother had the incredible knack to spatula a bowl thoroughly clean.

We always had the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the TV, and the only time my mother stopped doing her kitchen things was to watch the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes with my sister and me. Dad was still sleeping in and dreaming of hot blueberry muffins for a late breakfast.

REBECCA RUSH

Bryant