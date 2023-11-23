Long division

FAYETTEVILLE — East met West for the first time in SEC football on Sept. 5, 1992, when Alabama beat Vanderbilt 25-8 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

It was a predictable outcome, considering the Crimson Tide hold a 63-18-4 series edge and are 34-1 against the Commodores since 1970 .

But an East-West matchup represented a bold new world for the SEC in 1992 when it expanded to 12 teams by adding the University of Arkansas and South Carolina and split into divisions for the first time since the conference was formed in 1933.

Divisions remained in place when Missouri and Texas A&M joined the conference in 2012.

After 32 seasons, however, the SEC’s divisional format is being eliminated with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in 2024 for what will be the first 16-team conference race.

The final East-West match-up will be Friday when No. 9 Missouri plays Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas, which won its first of four outright or shared SEC West titles in 1995, will look to improve on its 34-51 record against the East that started with the Razorbacks’ 45-7 victory at South Carolina on Sept. 12, 1992, in Joe Kines’ first game as interim coach.

Kines, the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, replaced Jack Crowe, who was fired after Arkansas opened the 1992 season with a 10-3 loss to The Citadel.

“It has been fun to compete in the SEC, to have divisions and to focus on what you have to do to try to win your division,” said Alabama Coach Nick Saban, who has led the Tide and LSU to a combined 11 West titles. “I’m sure it’ll be a little different next year.

“It’s still going to be about playing the best you can play and winning your games so you put yourself in a position to be considered to play in the championship game.”

Instead of the SEC Championship Game pitting winners of the East and West, the top two teams in the final standings will meet in Atlanta.

The last East-West title matchup will be No. 1 Georgia playing No. 8 Alabama on Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’ll be a different experience,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart. “Sometimes change is good.

“I think we’re all comfortable with what we’ve done. … The give and take is you’re supposed to get the best two teams in the championship game.

“That’s the hope. I don’t know if that 100% always happens, but it’s certainly got a better chance of happening than just doing it by divisions.” The SEC announced in June that 2023 would be the last season for divisions.

“Is there something lost?” SEC Commissioner Greg San-key said at Media Days in July. “Yeah, we don’t have an East Division champion, the West Division champion.

“What’s gained, though, is the ability to rotate teams more frequently, and the ability to narrow the competitive disparity when evaluating a certain schedule. I think those are appropriate reasons to make the adjustment.” Under the new format, every SEC team will play at least twice home-and-home within a four-year span. It will eliminate long periods of teams seldom playing each other.

Texas A&M, in its 12th SEC season, never has played Georgia at Kyle Field. The teams’ lone SEC meeting was in 2019 when the Bulldogs won 19-13 at home.

Arkansas and Tennessee, which played annually from 1992-2002, have met twice in the past 16 seasons.

Four of Arkansas’ past five games against Florida have been played at The Swamp, including the Razorbacks’ 39-36 victory in overtime this season.

The Gators have played at Arkansas once in the past 14 years, in 2016 when the Razorbacks won 31-10.

Since 1992, Arkansas has played Alabama, Auburn and LSU a combined 96 times and Vanderbilt seven times.

The Commodores are 15-71 against West teams, including 2-5 against the Razorbacks.

“The divisions came with a cost,” Sankey said. “That was one of competitive equity being impacted depending on the level of success inherent in your division, in your crossover game that’s annual, and then how things rotated off.

“ You had substantial strength of schedule disparities between teams.” The West has a 304-234-3 record against the East in regular-season matchups — including 8-5 this season — going into the Arkansas-Missouri game.

Alabama’s 65-20-1 record leads the West teams against the East. Georgia leads the East with a 59-26-1 record against the West. In the SEC Championship Game, the West holds an 18-13 edge.

“My years at Ole Miss, it was very difficult to win the West,” said first-year Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze, who was the Rebels’ coach from 2012-16. “It was murderer’s row to try to win that side. We beat everybody at least twice and still couldn’t win the West.

“I think Auburn has had a tough draw having to not only play the West, but play Georgia every year, too. I don’t know what the future schedules look like, but I think it’s going to provide us with a great sense of parity for sure.

“Some of it will be based on the luck of the draw in a given year. If you catch three or four teams that are having down years, that sure would be beneficial.

“The same is true on the other end if you catch all eight or nine — whatever we decide to play — where everybody’s strong.” Sam Pittman, completing his fourth season as Arkansas’ coach, has been in the West for seven seasons, including his time as the Razorbacks’ offensive line coach from 2013-15. He was in the East for five seasons as the offensive line coach at Tennessee (2012) and Georgia (2016-19).

“The West went through its time of being probably very, very difficult,” Pittman said. “I’m talking about from top to bottom. The East had its time as well where it was unbelievably strong top to bottom.

“I really like how they have it set up [starting next season]. A kid comes in, he stays four years, he’s able to play in every stadium in the SEC and play a home-and-home with everybody. I’m really excited about the future of doing those things.” The SEC is sticking with an eight-game conference schedule in 2024, and after next season could keep it at eight games or go to nine.

Arkansas isn’t playing Alabama next season, but is keeping old West opponents Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M on the schedule along with Missouri. The Razorbacks also will play their first conference matchup against Texas since 1991 — when both were in the Southwest Conference — and Tennessee.

“I don’t know that it’s going to be any harder than what it was normally just simply because you still have the same number of conference games,” Pittman said. “It just depends on who you draw and where they’re at that year. If they’re playing well or not.

“It’s a logo conference. It’s the best in America. Not saying other leagues don’t have great teams, but certainly proud to be a part of this new era of the SEC.” Houston Nutt, who led Arkansas to either outright or shared SEC West titles in 1998, 2002 and 2006 in 10 seasons as the Razorbacks’ coach from 1998-2007, said he’s sad to see divisions being eliminated. He also was Ole Miss’ coach from 2008-11.

“I hate that they knocked out the East and West,” Nutt said. “The East and West made a lot of sense.

“When you won the West, that helped everything. It helped recruiting. Almost like it gave you a boost of confidence — ‘Won the Western side.’ Now you do away with that, that’s a killer, man.” Missouri won back-to-back East titles in its second and third seasons in the SEC.

“I personally prefer the East and West setup,” said Eli Drinkwitz, who grew up in Alma and is in his fourth season as Missouri’s coach. “I think it gives you continuity in who you’re playing, so you know who you have to measure up against and how to build your roster to compete with certain teams.

“I think the fluidity of playing through the entire conference is going to be kind of difficult. But it’s the new norm of college football.” Brian Kelly, in his second season as LSU’s coach, won what will be his lone SEC West title last season. He said he’s not bothered by the end of divisions.

“Winning the West was a great accomplishment the first year, but we’re all looking for an SEC championship,” Kelly said. “As somebody that’s only been in it for a short period of time, I see it as the depth of the league and the challenge that you have every week playing an SEC opponent.” Shane Beamer is in his third season as South Carolina’s coach, but he also had a combined 11 seasons in the SEC as an assistant at Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Georgia.

“I feel like I’ve been in the league my entire career,” Beamer said. “Certainly it’s going to be odd not having divisions. I’m a traditionalist and I hate to see it go away.

“But I understand why and understand we’ve got a fantastic leader in Greg Sankey and it’s going to be exciting with two new teams coming in here and being able to travel to different places and for our players to experience different environments in the SEC.

“College athletics is changing, and this is just another example of it.” Divisions have been good for the SEC from a national perspective. Six SEC teams have won 17 national championships with the format, starting with Alabama in 1992.

The Tide have won seven national championships after first taking the West title, most recently in 2020.

Florida (1996, 2006 and 2008) and LSU (2003, 2007 and 2019) have each won three national titles and Georgia is going for its third in a row this season. Tennessee (1998) and Auburn (2010) each have won one national title in the divisional era.

“To this point, I think the East and West has worked out pretty well,” Freeze said. “But I totally understand the fact that times are changing and that needed to change, too.”

ARKANSAS VS. NO. 9 MISSOURI

WHEN 3 p.m. Friday WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville TV CBS RADIO Razorback Sports Network LINE Missouri by 8 1/2





Division battles

The SEC has been split into divisions for football since 1992 when Arkansas and South Carolina joined the conference.

Arkansas and Missouri will play the last East-West matchup Friday in Fayetteville.

The SEC is eliminating divisions next season when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference to raise the total teams to 16.

The West has a 304-234-3 advantage over the East in 32 seasons of divisional play, not including SEC Championship Game results.

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of records vs. the other division:

EAST VS. WEST

TEAM RECORD

Georgia 59-26-1

Florida 47-39

Missouri 12-13

Tennessee 41-44-1

Kentucky 30-56

South Carolina 30-55-1

Vanderbilt 15-71

TOTALS 234-304-3

WEST VS. EAST

TEAM RECORD

Alabama 65-20-1

LSU 50-35-1

Auburn 48-37-1

Texas A&M 19-7

Ole Miss 46-40

Mississippi State 43-43

Arkansas 34-51

TOTALS 304-234-3

SOURCE SEC Football Record Book





2 titles, 1 season

SEC teams have won 17 national championships during the conference’s divisional era and Georgia is ranked No. 1 and going for its third consecutive title. Here is a rundown of SEC national championship teams since the conference went to divisions in 1992:

YEAR CHAMPION

1992 Alabama

1996 Florida

1998 Tennessee

2003 LSU

2006 Florida

2007 LSU

2008 Florida

2009 Alabama

2010 Auburn

2011 Alabama

2012 Alabama

2015 Alabama

2017 Alabama

2019 LSU

2020 Alabama

2021 Georgia

2022 Georgia

SEC DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIPS SINCE 1992

EAST

Florida.................................................. 13

Georgia................................................. 10

Tennessee.............................................. 5

Missouri................................................. 2

South Carolina....................................... 1

Kentucky................................................ 0

Vanderbilt............................................... 0

WEST

Alabama............................................... 14

LSU........................................................ 7

Auburn................................................... 6

Arkansas................................... 3

Mississippi State.................................... 1

Ole Miss................................................. 0

Texas A&M............................................. 0











