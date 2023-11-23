Low-fare airlines add seats faster than flyers

A record 30 million people are expected to catch a flight over the Thanksgiving holiday, but airlines that specialize in low-cost U.S. travel still don't have much of a reason to celebrate.

Spirit Airlines Inc., Southwest Airlines Co. and other domestic-focused carriers are lowering their already low prices. After pandemic-related lockdowns ended, budget domestic airlines bolstered their supply of seats to accommodate an influx of travelers in 2022. But these days they're often empty because passengers are gravitating toward more-expensive, internationally focused competitors.

As a result, domestic-focused carriers, a group that also includes Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp., are expected to struggle financially in 2024 and possibly 2025, analysts say. Those companies have already had a hard year. They've been battered by grounded or delayed aircraft, rising labor costs, volatile fuel prices, and congestion magnified by a shortage of air traffic controllers that's affecting the whole industry.

"I get a fare sale promotion, like, four times a day now," Conor Cunningham, a Melius Research analyst, said in an interview. "It's insane."

Domestic air fares for Thanksgiving have averaged $266 round trip, down 7% from 2022 and below pre-pandemic 2019, according to booking app Hopper Inc. Tickets for Christmas are at $324, down 12% from 2022 and 10% under 2019. Average domestic round-trip fares have declined year-over-year each month from April through October, based on U.S. travel agency ticket sales, according to ARC Corp.

Low-cost U.S. airlines aren't done building out their capacity. Believing a post-lockdown travel boom would last -- as it has in the long-haul international and premium travel market -- domestic carriers ratcheted up expansion plans already in the works. So the supply-demand mismatch could worsen if their main customers, budget travelers, remain home.

The combined domestic fleet of single-aisle planes and regional jets is scheduled to expand 18% to about 5,000 aircraft in 2025 from 4,247 at the end of 2022, according to Jefferies Financial Group. That's a 22% increase in the number of domestic seats, compared with about 4% expected growth in air traffic over the period.

"Clearly that's going to [exacerbate] the issues," said Sheila Kahyaoglu, a Jefferies analyst. "And costs are increasing, whether labor agreements -- labor is 30% of airline costs -- or maintenance costs spread over potentially less aircraft" due to engine manufacturing problems, constrained parts and delivery delays.