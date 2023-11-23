The world in brief: More Kosovo troops, Albania urges NATO

More Kosovo troops, Albania urges NATO

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama urged NATO on Wednesday to further boost its military forces in Kosovo and secure the country's borders with Serbia, warning that recent ethnic violence in Kosovo could potentially trigger a wider Balkan conflict.

Kosovo's border with Serbia was "out of control," Rama said after an informal meeting of Western Balkan NATO members in North Macedonia.

He said the frontier was being used for a host of illegal activities, including drugs and arms smuggling and infiltration by ultra nationalists, that could lead to "great disturbances" in the region.

Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, is a former Serbian province. It gained independence with the help of a NATO military campaign, launched in 1999 to end a bloody Serb crackdown on an armed separatist movement.

Tensions remain high, with violence breaking out twice in recent months, and Western countries fear that Russia could try to foment trouble in the Balkans to avert attention from the war in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who attended the meeting in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, insisted after Wednesday's talks that NATO doesn't see any military threat to its allies in the Western Balkans.

"But what we do see is an increase in tensions, especially in Kosovo," Stoltenberg said.

He said that NATO has strengthened its military presence in Kosovo -- established after the 1999 bombing campaign against Serbia -- with about 1,000 additional troops and heavier weaponry.

Haitian kidnap suspect extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haitian law enforcement authorities said a man belonging to a violent gang accused of kidnapping four U.S. citizens has been extradited to the U.S.

Haiti's National Police said Tuesday that Jhon Peter Fleronvil is affiliated with the gang known as "Kokorat San Ras," roughly translated to mean "Cohorts of No Race."

Fleronvil was extradited on Monday and faces charges of abducting four U.S. citizens in Haiti's central Artibonite region in July 2022, police said.

Fleronvil was arrested in September in the northern coastal town of Fort Liberte as he tried to flee to the nearby border with the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

According to a recent U.N. report, "Kokorat San Ras, despite its limited numbers, is also a very brutal gang" that operates in the Artibonite region. Its roughly 20 members have "committed acts of extreme violence, forcing people to abandon large areas of cropland and threatening agricultural production."

The gang has been accused of murder, robbery, rape, kidnapping and the hijacking of trucks and goods, according to the report.

Pesticide reduction plan rejected in EU

BRUSSELS -- In a blow to the European Green Deal, EU lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a plan to reduce the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030 and to ban all pesticide use in areas such as public parks, playgrounds and schools.

After a series of amendments watered down the proposal of the EU's executive Commission, the bill was rejected in a 299 to 207 vote, with 121 abstentions. It buried the bill for good and any new proposal would need to start from scratch after June elections for members of the European Parliament.

The vote came less than a week after the use of the controversial chemical herbicide glyphosate in the 27-nation bloc was extended for 10 more years.

"This is a very black day for the health of society and for the environment, and also for farmers who need to be free from the agro-industry," said Sarah Wiener, a Green lawmaker who was rapporteur for the proposal. "To put it bluntly, the majority of MEPs put the profits of big agri over the health of our children and the planet."

"There is not going to be a new sustainable use of pesticides regulation," Wiener added.

The European Commission said last year that current rules limiting the use of pesticides were too weak and had not been applied consistently across the EU.

Nigerian food truck crash leaves 25 dead

ABUJA, Nigeria -- A truck overloaded with food items and more than 200 people crashed in north-central Nigeria's Niger state, killing 25 passengers and injuring dozens of others, authorities said Wednesday.

The truck was on its way to Nigeria's economic hub of Lagos on Tuesday when it crashed in Takalafia village in Niger's Magama district on Tuesday, according to Nigeria's road safety agency.

Niger Gov. Mohammed Umaru Bago said in a statement that the 25 victims have been taken to a nearby mortuary while other passengers were being treated for their injuries.

Kumar Tsukwam, sector commander of Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps in Niger, told The Associated Press that it's believed some of the passengers wanted to travel with the trailer through Tuesday night to avoid unsafe roads during the day.

"The passengers were not mindful of the [nature of the] road and the goods it was conveying," Tsukwam said.



