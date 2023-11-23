Britain’s Queen Camilla, not always known for having an easy time w i t h reporters, has stepped into the lion’s den, praising the role of journalists in society as she delivered the keynote address at the Foreign Press Association’s annual awards ceremony in London. She shouldn’t have worried much. King Charles III’s consort was mobbed Monday as she arrived for the event. London-based foreign correspondents surrounded her as she mingled with the finalists. With cellphones raised over their heads, glasses of Campari swishing, they jostled for a better view and a chance for a chat. Camilla, who was criticized by Britain’s tabloids during the breakdown of Charles’ first marriage, praised the work of foreign correspondents, particularly in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. She won laughter and appreciation when she took a self-deprecating swipe at herself. “There are journalists in my family, and I have even been the subject of one or two stories myself over the years,” she said. “I have also had the opportunity to visit a significant number of newsrooms and have seen how tough your work is. Particularly, if I dare say so, for women, who, despite the many hurdles they have faced, have been among the bravest reporters of all.” The Foreign Press Association is the oldest and largest association of foreign correspondents in the world. It was founded in 1888 by foreign journalists who came to London to cover the case of Jack the Ripper. Camilla, 76, was made an honorary member of the association, following in the footsteps of the king.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, nearly killed by Russian b o m b s while reporting in Ukraine less than two years ago, returned to the country this week to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hall has endured dozens of surgeries since the March 14, 2022, blast. He lost his right leg below his knee and part of his left foot, the eyesight in his left eye and suffered burns across his body. His two Fox reporting colleagues that day, photographer Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian “fixer” Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, were both killed. Besides the Zelenskyy interview, Hall told Fox’s Bret Baier on Tuesday that he returned to Ukraine to pay tribute to Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova. “It was also an opportunity to remind people that journalism will never be stopped, despite the dangers,” he said. Hall, 41, asked Zelenskyy about growing doubts among Republicans in the United States about support for Ukraine, and whether he would be willing to meet with former President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy said he would. Zelenskyy also gave Hall an award for his “outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.”