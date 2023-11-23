Fidelity broadband line hit by vandals

Commercial and residential Fidelity Communications customers in Shannon Hills, Little Rock, Bryant, Alexander and Benton lost service on Tuesday because of a cut to a fiber optic line, which the company blamed on vandals.

The damage occurred southwest of Little Rock city limits, near Crystal Valley and Lawson roads. The Pulaski County sheriff's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Service was restored around 7 p.m. A company spokeswoman said repairing damaged fiber is complex, requiring time to locate, excavate, splice and rebury the communications line. A spokesman did not know how many customers were affected.

"We understand the frustration our customers have experienced due to this outage and sincerely apologize," said Fidelity's Arkansas General Manager Mark Grimmett in a statement. "It is our goal to keep our customers and community members connected to what matters most, and we will continue to ensure the reliability of Fidelity's infrastructure."

Fidelity Communications provides broadband communications and is one of Cable One's brands. which serve more than 1 million internet, cable television and phone service customers in 24 states.

-- Aaron Gettinger

30-year mortgage rate drops to 7.41%

U.S. mortgage rates dropped sharply last week, capping the biggest four-week slide in nearly a year and spurring a fresh round of applications to purchase homes.

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage tumbled 20 basis points to 7.41%, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed Wednesday. The index of home-purchase applications increased 3.9% in the week ended Nov. 17, the most since June.

Since reaching a 23-year high of nearly 8% in mid-October, mortgage rates have fallen nearly half a percentage point. The effective rate, which includes fees and compound interest, dropped to still-elevated 7.59%. In contrast, the five-year adjustable rate increased.

Mortgage rates tend to move in tandem with Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield has fallen steeply this month after hitting a 16-year high in October, helped by signs the economy is cooling along with inflation.

The overall index of applications, which includes purchases and refinancings, rose for a third week, and refinancing activity picked up.

The MBA survey has been conducted weekly since 1990.

-- Bloomberg News (TNS)

State index stable to finish at 872.96

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 872.96, down 0.35.

Shares of Bank OZK rose 1.3% to lead the index. Home BancShares rose 1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.