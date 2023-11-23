BASEBALL

Mariners trade 3B Suarez

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired slugger Eugenio Suarez on Wednesday from the Seattle Mariners for reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. The 32-year-old Suarez was a 2018 All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds and has been a consistent power hitter for the past decade, slugging 246 home runs since 2012. He fills a need for the D-backs at third base, which was manned mostly by Evan Longoria and Emmanuel Rivera last season. Suarez also provides another power bat for the reigning National League champions. He hit .232 with 22 home runs and 96 RBI for the Mariners last season, playing third base and designated hitter. Suarez is due $11 million for next year as part of deal that includes a $15 million option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. Vargas is a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut with the Diamondbacks this season, throwing in five games. The 30-year-old Zavala has been a backup catcher for the Chicago White Sox and the Diamondbacks over the past three seasons.

FOOTBALL

Packers place two on IR

The Green Bay Packers placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve and signed running back James Robinson to their active roster among a series of moves Wednesday in advance of today's game at Detroit. Musgrave went on injured reserve along with running back Emanuel Wilson, meaning both players must miss at least four games. They wouldn't be eligible to return until at least Christmas Eve, when the Packers visit Carolina. The Packers (4-6) signed both Robinson and wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad to their active roster. They also promoted fullback Henry Pearson and safety Benny Sapp to the active roster for today's game. Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Musgrave suffered an abdominal injury in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Musgrave, a rookie second-round pick from Oregon State, has 33 catches this season for 341 yards and one touchdown. He's one catch shy of the Packers franchise record for receptions by a rookie tight end. Bubba Franks had 34 in 2000.

Surgery for Giants' QB

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had surgery for a torn ACL in his right knee on Wednesday. The Giants said Jones had his surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York with team orthopedic surgeon Scott Rodeo performing the procedure. Jones was hurt in a non-contact injury in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 5. He initially went down on the final play of the first quarter and was examined in the medical tent. He returned for the first play of the second quarter and again went down without contract. An MRI the following day disclosed the injury. Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract this past spring. He finished the season, hitting 108 of 160 passes for 909 yards, 2 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Rams short at receiver

Cooper Kupp missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, and rookie receiver Puka Nacua was limited by a shoulder injury when the Los Angeles Rams began their preparations to face Arizona. Kupp sprained his ankle during the Rams' 17-16 victory over Seattle last Sunday after making just one reception. The Super Bowl 56 MVP already missed the first four games of this season with a serious hamstring injury. Kupp returned impressively from his hamstring injury with two big games last month, including seven catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in a 26-9 win over Arizona. His impact has been much more muted since then, with only nine receptions for 109 yards and no scores over the Rams' past four games. Nacua hurt his shoulder in the fourth quarter of the win over the Seahawks, but he was able to participate in some of Wednesday's work.

Texans' rookie leaves team

Houston rookie defensive end Dylan Horton is stepping away from the team because of an undisclosed "personal health matter." Horton announced the news in a statement released by the team Wednesday. Horton was a fourth-round pick in the draft after playing collegiately at both New Mexico and TCU. He has appeared in 10 games this season and has 13 tackles, two quarterback hits and has recovered a fumble. The 23-year-old had a season-high three tackles in Sunday's win 21-16 win over Arizona.

TENNIS

Australia advances in Cup

A game away from elimination, Australia found a way to rally and make its way back to the Davis Cup semifinals. Australia came from behind to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 and reach the last-four for the second consecutive year on Wednesday. Alex de Minaur recovered from a set and a break down to keep the Aussies alive, then Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden won the decisive doubles match to set up a last-four encounter with Finland on Friday. Tomas Machac defeated Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-5 in the first singles to put the Czechs ahead, but De Minaur beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6 (2) 7-5, and then Purcell and Ebden -- the 2022 Wimbledon champions -- sealed the comeback by defeating Adam Pavlasek and Lehecka 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles. De Minaur, the top-ranked Australian and No. 12 in the world, broke back at 3-5 down in the second set and went on to force a tiebreaker. He then broke serve at 5-5 in the final set before closing out the match with four consecutive points.

BASKETBALL

UConn's Fudd out for season

UConn guard Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the season with a noncontact knee injury she sustained last week during practice, the school announced Wednesday. Fudd tore the medial meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, the school said. The injury happened when she came down after a jump shot on Nov. 14 in practice, Coach Geno Auriemma said last week. The junior, who has had an injury-filled career, averaged 11 points in the two games she played this season for the No. 6 Huskies (3-1), a win over Dayton and a loss to No. 10 North Carolina State. The school said Fudd will have surgery at UConn Health at a "later date." Fudd, a former national high school player of the year, also tore the ACL and MCL in her right knee while in high school. She missed 10 games with a foot injury during her freshman season and 22 games because of knee injuries during her sophomore campaign. Fudd's injury comes after the return of another UConn star, Paige Bueckers, who missed all of last season and 19 games during her sophomore campaign with knee injuries. Fudd has averaged 13.1 points in the 42 games she has played for UConn.